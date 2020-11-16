 

Stxfilms “Greenland” to Be Released in China

Eros STX Global Corporation (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXfilms’ Greenland, the hit action film that has opened #1 in theaters in 27 territories around the world, will be available theatrically to audiences in China beginning November 20, 2020. The film will be released nationwide in the Middle Kingdom by China Film Group and JL Vision. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STX films Motion Picture Group.

Greenland will be one of the first import titles to achieve a wide theatrical release in China following the pandemic induced lockdown earlier this year. The film will be released across 14,000 screens in the Middle Kingdom, where Gerard Butler is a major star, having seen success on previous offerings in the region including Geostorm with $66 million in local box office and London Has Fallen with $52 million.

During this challenging year, Greenland has benefited from an “international first” theatrical strategy, exceeding the box office of previous Butler films including Angel Has Fallen in key territories around the world. With the film’s international performance, pre-sales, and downstream television deals, the film is already profitable despite challenging market conditions. Greenland continues to roll out theatrically in international markets.

Said Fogelson, “Greenland is exactly the kind of high-concept, action packed spectacle that will wow cinemagoers in China. We are incredibly excited to partner with China Film Group and JL Vision on such a significant release, which clearly indicates a resurgence in the marketplace, and it’s exciting to know that audiences in China will have the chance to see the film in theaters later this week.”

Starring Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, with Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn, the film is written by Chris Sparling and directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel.

In Greenland, a family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being levelled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

