 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,857,142 units at a price of $1.40 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $25.0 million.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.40 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and the accompanying warrants, can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about November 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

HOFV also has granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,678,571 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 2,678,571 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333- 249133), as amended, previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

