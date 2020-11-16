 

Perficient Creates Award-Winning, Consumer-Centric Experiences for Henry Ford Health System and Ochsner Health

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the development of digital health solutions for two healthcare systems – Henry Ford Health System (“Henry Ford”) and Ochsner Health (“Ochsner”).

New healthcare delivery and customer experience innovations have saturated the healthcare industry, leading some providers to adopt tools that satisfy shifting demands but do not holistically consider the broader strategic implications. To improve digital brand experience and drive positive outcomes, providers must consider the overall consumer journey when evaluating which tools will strategically align with organizational plans and priorities.

“Consumer-centric experience has become a buzzword in healthcare, but few health systems are delivering on that promise,” said Linda Watts, digital healthcare strategy director, Perficient. “It’s common for providers to focus on the clinical and operational considerations during the initial development stages and focus less on the consumer journey leading up to it. With Henry Ford and Ochsner, we are building seamless, strategy-driven solutions that are helping customers navigate services while enabling the providers to learn more about their consumers.”

Creating an Award-Winning Consumer Experience and Streamlining User Platforms into a Centralized Hub
 Henry Ford, a non-profit, integrated health system headquartered in Detroit, sought to attract and retain new patients by conveniently connecting people with their services through a multi-faceted digital platform. Henry Ford partnered with Perficient to incorporate several new capabilities into the platform, including an open scheduling solution that won Henry Ford recognition from the eHealthcare Leadership Awards for Best Doctor Directory and Best Overall Digital Patient Experience.

“From the beginning, we wanted to create a ‘digital front door’ that gave consumers the keys to access the information and services they needed,” said Anna Hansard, web strategy director, Henry Ford Health System. “We’re creating an approach to strategically streamline the consumer journey by revising existing functionality and designing new processes to adequately guide users to their desired destination.”

Working with Perficient, Henry Ford developed a customer experience strategy that focused on the healthcare consumer journey and conducted a site survey and primary care journey map to uncover key issues consumers were facing. Based on the findings, Perficient is designing a centralized hub to help users navigate all the options available to them and efficiently access the information they need.

