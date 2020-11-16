Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Units of Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, Navios Partners is proposing to issue in a merger transaction 0.37 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common unit of Navios Containers. Based on the respective closing prices of the common units of the two companies on November 13, 2020, this exchange ratio represents a value of $2.48 per common unit of Navios Containers and a premium of 15%. The exchange ratio represents a premium of 121.7% based on the 60-day volume weighted average price of Navios Containers.

MONACO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, announced today that it has submitted a proposal to the board of directors of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI) to acquire the outstanding common units of Navios Containers not already owned by Navios Partners.

The proposed transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, approval of the board of directors of Navios Partners and the necessary approvals under Navios Containers’ limited partnership agreement. The consummation of the proposed transaction would be subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This communication is not a substitute for any documents that may be filed with the SEC or sent to equity holders in connection with the proposed transaction. Equity holders are urged to read those documents, which will contain important information.

