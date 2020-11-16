Genius Brands International Announces Strategic Acquisition of ChizComm Ltd. and ChizComm Beacon Media

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced plans for a transformative acquisition of ChizComm Ltd . , a leading North American marketing and media agency, as well as ChizComm Beacon Media , its best-in-class media research, planning and buying division.

ChizComm is the largest purchaser of children’s media across both traditional and digital platforms in North America, as well as a leader in PR, media, and marketing within the kids/family media and consumer product sectors. Founded by Harold and Jennifer Chizick in 2013, with offices in New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Toronto, the company represents more than 30 major toy companies and some of the most powerful and iconic brands in the children and family media and toy industries.

ChizComm Beacon Media has consistently been ranked the largest media buyer within the Kids 2-11 age group, representing over 32% of total Gross Rating Points (GRPs). ChizComm Beacon Media has gained market share year-to-date, and now represents 34% of the total GRPs within the Kids 2-11 demographic. The company’s unique purchasing power and extensive media relationships across networks, including Viacom, Warner Media, Disney, YouTube and other digital platforms, offer clients an unmatched competitive advantage and access to audiences of all ages.

“Our strategy has been to accelerate the growth of Genius Brands through smart and accretive acquisitions. ChizComm achieves this goal and more, by driving revenue and generating immediate synergies and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of Genius,” stated Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “ChizComm’s reputation, integrity and unparalleled passion for the industry is completely aligned with what we stand for. Their team has very smartly built an incredible marketing engine with best-in-class ability to connect brands and consumers in a highly competitive market, and we see that as a powerful complement to our forward growth at Genius Brands, including Kartoon Channel!”