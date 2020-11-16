Blockchain Foundry Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

 

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. (“Renmark”) to assist with its investor relations activities.

“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Blockchain Foundry's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by the Company will consist of cash consideration of up to CAD$8,000 for an initial term of six months, beginning on December 1, 2020 and ending on April 30, 2021. Following the initial term, the agreement will continue on a monthly basis.

Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in BCF or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.        

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh
President
cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co
(647) 330-4572

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues”, “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as they reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BCF are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors could cause BCF’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.



Blockchain Foundry Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc. TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial …

