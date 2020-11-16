REC Silicon - Issue of Tranche 2 shares

Reference is made to announcements of 15 October 2020 concerning the issue of 92,592,592 new shares in REC Silicon ASA (the "Company"), divided between 27,982,000 shares in a Tranche 1 and 64,610,592 shares in a Tranche 2. The Tranche 1 shares were issued pursuant to the Company's announcement on 19 October 2020. It is hereby announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to issue the Tranche 2 shares.

Upon subsequent completion of the registration of the new shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the new share capital of the Company will be NOK 372,412,658, divided into 372,412,658 shares of NOK 1 par value.