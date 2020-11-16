 

Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 15:21  |  50   |   |   

Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call

Ignitis Group reminds that it will held an earning call about results for the first nine months of 2020 for investors and analysts at 1:00 p.m. EET on 17 November 2020.

Earnings call will be hosted by CEO and the Chairman of the Board Darius Maikštėnas as well as CFO Darius Kašauskas. The presentation will be held in English.

The earnings call, after registering, can be followed live at:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8511235258703899408

Questions can be directed in advance to Company’s IR or when registering for the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report will be available for download at:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

-------
How to register for the earnings call?
To join the earnings call, please register via the following link:  https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8511235258703899408. You will be provided with the link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the call for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The earnings call will be recorded and available online for everyone at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call Ignitis Group reminds that it will held an earning call about results for the first nine months of 2020 for investors and analysts at 1:00 p.m. EET on 17 November 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:21 Uhr
Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call
13.11.20
Interim report for the first nine months of 2020
13.11.20
Interim report
12.11.20
Improved the credit rating outlook of AB Ignitis Grupė
12.11.20
S&P Global Ratings improved the credit rating outlook of AB Ignitis Grupė to stable
12.11.20
Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders
12.11.20
Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting
10.11.20
Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results
10.11.20
Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results on 17 November
05.11.20
Regarding the completed process of mandatory buyout of shares