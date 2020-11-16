 

Rideshare Rental, Inc., Formerly YayYo, Inc., Announces Results for Q3 2020

Highlights

Q3 2020 revenue was up 21.5% over Q3 2019, hitting the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history

Q3 2020 revenue was up 31.0% over Q2 2020, marking a significant recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown

Gross margin for Q3 2020 was 42.3% up from 37.9% in Q3 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rideshare Rental, Inc. ("RSR" or the “Company") (Other OTC:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We are very pleased with our performance in Q3 2020," commented Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO. "Although the COVID-19 shutdowns caused our quarterly revenue to decrease in the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, we saw a positive upward movement in revenue by the end of the second quarter. Q3 was up 21% year over year and was up 31% over Q2 2020, hitting the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history. Gross margins grew to 42% up from 38% from Q3 2019, making the Company’s core rental operations profitable before taking into account corporate overhead and one-time costs.”

"This significant increase in revenue is a result of our immediate pivot in marketing to the delivery gig industry, a sector which continued activity throughout the COVID-19 shutdown. With Proposition 22 passing that established workers as independent contractors, superseding a California law that aimed to make gig workers, including ride-hailing and food delivery drivers, employees with full benefits, will create more demand as drivers make more money. This is important because the majority of our fleet are in California. We anticipate seeing continued growth in revenue as we add more cars, demand is strong not only in California but also in all cities we service. We are running at a 95% utilization rate on available cars to rent in all areas," CEO Ramy El-Batrawi added.

Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets.

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About Rideshare Rental, Inc.

Rideshare Rental, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare drivers in need of a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. Rideshare Rental, Inc. uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. Rideshare Rental, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding gig economy.

Rideshare Rental, Inc. provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.yayyo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Public Relations Contact
Ramy El-Batrawi
Phone: 888-209-5643
Email: investors@yayyo.com

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 84,732     $ 1,256,429  
Accounts receivable     53,338       59,331  
Prepaid expenses     431,973       782,900  
Total current assets     570,043       2,098,660  
                 
Equipment, net     2,280       3,395  
Rental vehicles, net     7,140,289       4,737,047  
Deposit on vehicles     -       164,080  
Other assets     200,000       200,000  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 7,912,612     $ 7,203,182  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable (including $692,386 and $394,183 to related party)   $ 1,453,305     $ 545,254  
Accrued expenses (including $0 and $171,665 to related party)     432,815       405,977  
Notes payables, current (net of discount of $4,570 and $32,289)     497,872       287,378  
Advance from related party     50,000       -  
Finance lease obligations, current     1,689,534       1,416,446  
Total current liabilities     4,123,526       2,655,055  
                 
Note payable, net of current portion     149,900       -  
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion     1,978,238       984,119  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     6,251,664       3,639,174  
                 
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 31,981,374 and 29,427,803 shares issued and outstanding     32       29  
Additional paid-in capital     29,708,377       28,735,894  
Accumulated deficit     (28,047,461 )     (25,171,915 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     1,660,948       3,564,008  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT   $ 7,912,612     $ 7,203,182  
                 

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Revenue   $ 2,070,821     $ 1,718,439     $ 5,399,018     $ 5,193,957  
                                 
Cost of revenue     1,194,957       1,067,373       3,891,307       3,111,614  
                                 
Gross profit     875,864       651,066       1,507,711       2,082,343  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Selling and marketing expenses     113,904       80,039       324,546       182,645  
General and administrative expenses     1,088,152       761,151       3,845,768       2,221,962  
Loss on the settlement of debt     -       -       -       252,900  
Total operating expenses     1,202,056       841,190       4,170,314       2,657,507  
                                 
Loss from operations     (326,192 )     (190,124 )     (2,662,603 )     (575,164 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest and financing costs     (65,292 )     (180,531 )     (212,943 )     (792,406 )
Total other income (expense)     (65,292 )     (180,531 )     (212,943 )     (792,406 )
                                 
Net loss   $ (391,484 )   $ (370,655 )   $ (2,875,546 )   $ (1,367,570 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding :                                
Basic     31,981,374       26,802,803       30,828,676       26,774,636  
Diluted     31,981,374       26,802,803       30,828,676       26,774,636  
                                 
Loss per share                                
Basic   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.05 )
Diluted   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.05 )
                                 

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

                Additional           Total  
    Common Stock     Paid-in     Accumulated     Stockholders’  
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Equity (Deficit)  
Balance, December 31, 2019     29,427,803     $ 29     $ 28,735,894     $ (25,171,915 )   $ 3,564,008  
                                         
Stock option expense                     457,242               457,242  
Net loss                             (1,761,220 )     (1,761,220 )
                                         
Balance, March 31, 2020     29,427,803       29       29,193,136       (26,933,135 )     2,260,030  
                                         
Issuance of common stock for cash     2,553,571       3       274,997               275,000  
Net loss                             (722,842 )     (722,842 )
                                         
Balance, June 30, 2020     31,981,374       32       29,468,133       (27,655,977 )     1,812,188  
                                         
Stock option expense                     240,244               240,244  
Net loss                             (391,484 )     (391,484 )
                                         
Balance, September 30, 2020     31,981,374     $ 32     $ 29,708,377     $ (28,047,461 )   $ 1,660,948  
                                         
Balance, December 31, 2018     26,718,676     $ 27     $ 19,193,151     $ (21,241,694 )   $ (2,048,516 )
                                         
Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt     80,000               640,000               640,000  
Net loss                             (579,463 )     (579,463 )
                                         
Balance, March 31, 2019     26,798,676       27       19,833,151       (21,821,157 )     (1,987,979 )
                                         
Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt     4,300               34,400               34,400  
Net loss                                    (417,452 )     (417,452 )
                                         
Balance, June 30, 2019     26,802,976       27       19,867,551       (22,238,609 )     (2,371,031 )
                                         
Correction to outstanding shares     (173 )                                
Net loss                             (370,655 )     (370,655 )
                                         
Balance, September 30, 2019     26,802,803     $ 27     $ 19,867,551     $ (22,609,264 )   $ (2,741,686 )
                                         

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

    2020     2019  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss   $ (2,875,546 )   $ (1,367,570 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     1,047,075       730,610  
Stock option expense     697,486       -  
Common stock issued for services     -       -  
Amortization of debt discounts     27,719       29,860  
Loss on the settlement of debt     -       252,900  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     5,993       (78,643 )
Prepaid expenses     350,927       1,394  
Accounts payable     908,051       (419,958 )
Accrued expenses     26,838       697,518  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     188,543       (153,889 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from notes payable     342,675       1,951,300  
Proceeds from sale of common stock     275,000       -  
Proceeds from advance from related party     200,000       -  
Repayment of advance from related party     (150,000 )     -  
Repayment of notes payable     (10,000 )     (967,652 )
Repayment of finance lease obligations     (2,017,915 )     (1,025,863 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (1,360,240 )     (42,215 )
                 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH     (1,171,697 )     (196,104 )
                 
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     1,256,429       277,444  
                 
CASH, END OF PERIOD   $ 84,732     $ 81,340  
                 
CASH PAID FOR:                
Interest   $ 185,224     $ 715,250  
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock   $ -     $ 421,500  
Value of equity recorded as debt discounts   $ -     $ -  
Finance lease obligations   $ 3,400,922     $ 510,136  

 


