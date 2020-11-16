 

Growing Advancements in Field of Healthcare Technology to Drive Development of Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:30  |  77   |   |   

- Surgical imaging arms are devices that are highly essential to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and, hence, they have become an important tool in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and in research institutes.

- The recent technological developments in the field of healthcare domain is helping to drive the market growth.

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global surgical imaging arms market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

As per the research report, the global surgical imaging arms market is growing at a decent CAGR of 4.6% during the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The global market was initially valued at US$1,000 Mn in 2017. With the given growth rate, the market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$1,640 Mn by the end of the 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Imaging Arms Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market – Overview

  • The global surgical imaging arm market in segmented in terms of product, application, and end user.
  • In terms of product, the segment of C arm surgical imaging device has been dominating in recent years because of its small size, low price, and easy operability.
  • However, the segment is expected to lose out its market share to relatively new and more advanced G-arm.
  • In terms of application, the orthopedic segment is expected to continue dominating the global market in coming years.
  • The segment of hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers will dominate the end user sector in the near future.

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global Surgical Imaging Arms Market (Product - C-arm Surgical Imaging Devices, O-arm Surgical Imaging Devices, G-arm Surgical Imaging Devices; Application - Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Urology; End user - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/57996

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Growing Advancements in Field of Healthcare Technology to Drive Development of Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market TMR - Surgical imaging arms are devices that are highly essential to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and, hence, they have become an important tool in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and in research institutes. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Business Reporter: The workforce of 2021
BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods