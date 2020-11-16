- The recent technological developments in the field of healthcare domain is helping to drive the market growth.

- Surgical imaging arms are devices that are highly essential to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and, hence, they have become an important tool in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and in research institutes.

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global surgical imaging arms market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

As per the research report, the global surgical imaging arms market is growing at a decent CAGR of 4.6% during the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The global market was initially valued at US$1,000 Mn in 2017. With the given growth rate, the market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$1,640 Mn by the end of the 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Imaging Arms Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market – Overview

The global surgical imaging arm market in segmented in terms of product, application, and end user.

In terms of product, the segment of C arm surgical imaging device has been dominating in recent years because of its small size, low price, and easy operability.

However, the segment is expected to lose out its market share to relatively new and more advanced G-arm.

In terms of application, the orthopedic segment is expected to continue dominating the global market in coming years.

The segment of hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers will dominate the end user sector in the near future.

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global Surgical Imaging Arms Market (Product - C-arm Surgical Imaging Devices, O-arm Surgical Imaging Devices, G-arm Surgical Imaging Devices; Application - Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Urology; End user - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/57996