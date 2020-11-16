 

Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital Achieves GHA's COVID-19 Certification of Conformance for Medical Travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital (https://www.princsuvarnabhumi.com/en/) one of Thailand's premier hospitals, was awarded Global Healthcare Accreditation's Certification of Conformance with COVID-19 Guidelines for Medical Travel Programs.

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program for Medical Travel Services issued the free COVID-19 Guidelines earlier this year to assist organizations in the medical and health tourism industries seeking to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection for both domestic and international traveling patients and their companions. The guidelines are unique in that they focus on the entire care continuum, including interactions with the healthcare organization, hotel, and ground transportation.

Mr. Tanee Maneenut, Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital's Assistant to the Managing Director said, "Patient safety is our first priority. With Covid-19 being an emerging disease, it is imperative that care measures are developed accordingly. We strongly believe that GHA's COVID-19 Certification of Conformance for medical travel will strengthen our standard of services and make patients, whether domestic or international, more confident. We pride ourselves on achieving the certification because it shows that our hospital's COVID-19 protocols fully meet the needs of Medical Travelers."

The Certification of Conformance for hospitals and ambulatory centers is a three-year certification with annual reviews, which signals to medical travelers, referrers, and other payers that the organization has implemented the recommendations in the guidelines as a proactive risk mitigation strategy to ensure patient safety and well-being during and post-COVID-19.  Embedded within the Certification process is an online training for staff to familiarize themselves with the Guidelines and Certification process.

According to Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), "The COVID-19 Certification of Conformance helps increase patient trust in an organization by demonstrating that a medical travel program has implemented operational protocols, practices, and procedures that have undergone an external review and reflect international best practices designed to keep traveling patients safe. We congratulate Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital on achieving GHA's Certification of Conformance and for its strong focus on patient safety and patient experience."

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) COVID-19 Program for Medical Travel Services Guidelines are free and the Certification of Conformance is a process that is accomplished virtually and within a relatively short period of time.

About GHA

Founded in 2016, the Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel services. GHA's international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism and health tourism, which support healthcare providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua's International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/

About Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital

Princ Suvarnbhumi Hospital is a 200-bed hospital located a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The hospital provides 24-hour international patient support. GHA's COVID-19 certification of conformance for medical travel will ensure safety and high-quality services to all travelers.

Visit: https://www.princsuvarnabhumi.com/en/



