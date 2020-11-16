Fifth Third Bank today announced its new cash back rewards credit card. The Fifth Third Cash/Back Credit Card is the bank’s new flagship rewards credit card product, offering 1.67% cash back on every purchase, no matter the category. * The new contactless-enabled card gives customers the ability to tap and go in store or load into their digital wallet as a safer way to pay. Customers can also manage the card directly from their Fifth Third Mobile Banking app.

Fifth Third Introduces the Fifth Third Cash/Back Card. New card offers unlimited 1.67% cash back on every purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new card empowers customers to earn 1.67% cash back on all their purchases. It’s that simple,” said Mike Butera, head of consumer products and payments for Fifth Third Bank. “There are no hidden requirements or qualifications. Customers can use one card and know that they are receiving tangible benefits no matter where and what they purchase.”

The new Fifth Third Cash/Back Card offers:

Unlimited 1.67% cash back on every purchase.

Contactless payment option.

No annual fee.

No rewards expiration.

No rotating categories.

Additionally, Fifth Third is introducing two new products that will offer unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase and no annual fee** for clients who have a Preferred or Private Bank relationship. The card is one more initiative that demonstrates how the Bank is creating solutions to fit neatly into customers’ lives and making banking a Fifth Third better.

“Consumers want one card that earns abundant cash back on all purchases regardless of the category,” Butera said. “The Fifth Third Cash/Back Card keeps things simple: You make purchases, you earn cash back. We are excited to introduce our new flagship rewards card that ensures a seamless experience for our customers, as well as offers more rewards and benefits as their relationship expands with us.”

Customers can learn more and apply for the new Fifth Third Cash/Back Card at 53.com or at any Fifth Third branch location.