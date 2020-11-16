Magnite Endorses Unified ID 2.0 Initiative and Announces Prototype Support

“Magnite and The Trade Desk share the common belief that the next generation of identity needs to be open and ubiquitous, with consumer privacy, transparency and control at its core,” said Tom Kershaw, Chief Technology Officer, Magnite. “We are firm supporters of Unified ID 2.0 as an identity solution that can work across all digital ecosystems. It’s key that industry partners coalesce around an identity solution that’s an upgrade to cookies and enables publishers of all sizes to build and maintain trust with their viewers.”

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, announces its support of the open-source, interoperable identity solution, Unified ID 2.0, in collaboration with The Trade Desk and other companies across the digital advertising industry. Magnite will adopt Unified ID 2.0, an open source framework for hashing and encrypting email addresses, in order to create a common transaction fabric for digital advertising. Magnite’s endorsement will also further promote publisher adoption of the solution.

Unified ID 2.0 also provides an opportunity for Magnite, The Trade Desk and other industry leaders, to further prove the value exchange of the open internet. Ad requests made utilizing Unified ID 2.0 will create more relevant advertising opportunities, which has shown to yield higher CPMs.

Benefits for publishers include:

Independence: An open identifier built on hashed email address means that publisher monetization will be less reliant on the whims of browsers and OEMs in the future.

Control: The ID will enable a suite of options for participation that help publishers of all sizes maintain control of their data. This includes integration with existing publisher logins, as well as an open single sign-on and alternate SSO solutions.

Trust: These standards will make it easy for publishers to build and maintain trust with their users. This includes aligning on a common approach for consent messaging and offering a reliable framework for user transparency and control.

Openness: Unified ID 2.0 is based on an open source framework and will be consistent with, and work seamlessly with, prebid.js and prebid.server.

“We’re seeing tremendous momentum around Unified ID 2.0 across all corners of the digital advertising industry, as we work together on a better, upgraded alternative to cookies,” said Dave Pickles, Chief Technology Officer, The Trade Desk. “Together with Magnite and other industry leaders, we can create a better model for identity, one that gives more controls and transparency to both publishers and consumers, while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising on the internet.”

Unified ID 2.0 is being built in collaboration with leading industry associations and partners, and will be managed by an independent governing body. For more information about Unified ID 2.0, please visit the Unified ID solution site.

