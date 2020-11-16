UScellular Introduces “Learn with US” Resource Hub

According to a Household Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau 1 , nearly 93% of people in households with school-age children reported their children engaged in some form of “distance learning” from home. Results confirm that the most socioeconomically disadvantaged households do not use online educational resources for distance learning at the same rates as higher-income households.

Pretty much anyone you talk to these days has had to adjust their work or school plans because of remote work and school guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Americans continuing to search for ways to successfully maintain their connections, both socially and through technology tools, UScellular has created the “Learn with US” informational resource microsite on www.uscellular.com . This hub of information can help ease the pain points consumers are experiencing with hybrid or distance learning and working from a remote location away from a typical office setting with connected technology.

“We’re seeing parents and kids continue to be challenged by connectivity issues and needing resources to help them remain efficient in their daily work, whether that’s in their jobs or remote schooling,” said Courtland Madock, vice president of marketing for UScellular. “The 'Learn With US' hub leverages a variety of resources we have from industry relationships and expert tips from within our company and our partners to deliver helpful information to those who need it.”

The Learn with US hub is a destination for helpful tips and resources updated with new promotions and tips from UScellular and its associated business relationships. The latest tips and resources are highlighted below:

Wyzant – Free, online tutoring session:

Through the end of 2020*, UScellular, through a relationship with Wyzant, is offering its customers a free tutoring session, up to $40. Founded in 2005, Wyzant is a digital marketplace to connect students to independent tutors. To get started, customers can click the link on the “Learn With US” page to sign up on the Wyzant site. From there, simply answer a few questions about your tutoring needs and Wyzant will list the experts best equipped to help you.

Educational Resources - Presented by Google, YouTube and Wyzant:

From elementary to higher learning, these tips come from experts in their industry and can help with a variety of subjects.

Google:

Read Along Mobile App – Get friendly, real time feedback to build reading skills by reading out loud

YouTube: