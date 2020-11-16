Spirit Airlines Brings Back International Service from Orlando with Six Routes Launching in December
MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) will head back to Latin America from Orlando just in time for the holidays. The Florida-based carrier is re-launching six nonstop
international routes aimed at providing More Go for vacationers and people visiting friends and family. It marks the first time Spirit’s bright-yellow planes will fly internationally from Central
Florida since border closures began in March.
Spirit plans to reintroduce Latin American destinations from Orlando International Airport (MCO) gradually throughout the month of December, beginning with service to Colombia and Honduras. Within weeks, the airline will add Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador along with additional Colombian flights.
In the Caribbean, people travelling to Puerto Rico will have more options at the beginning of 2021. Spirit plans to reactivate its service to Aguadilla (BQN) once the airport re-opens in January. Daily flights to the island’s northwestern tip will complement Spirit’s existing service to San Juan (SJU), which runs up to five times each day.
|Caribbean & Latin American Service at MCO
|Destination
|Flights Available:
|Launch Date:
|Bogota (BOG)
|4x weekly
|Dec. 4, 2020
|San Pedro Sula (SAP)
|3x weekly
|Dec. 4, 2020*
|Cartagena (CTG)
|3x weekly
|Dec. 16, 2020
|Cancun (CUN)
|6x weekly
|Dec. 16, 2020
|Guatemala City (GUA)
|3x weekly
|Dec. 16, 2020
|San Salvador (SAL)
|2x weekly
|Dec. 19, 2020
|Aguadilla (BQN)
|1x daily
|Jan. 6, 2021
|San Juan (SJU)
|Up to 5x per day
|Existing Service
|St. Thomas (STT)
|4x weekly
|Existing Service
*Pending re-opening of the airport following repairs due to damage from Hurricane Eta.
