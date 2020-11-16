Spirit Airlines Brings Back International Service from Orlando with Six Routes Launching in December

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) will head back to Latin America from Orlando just in time for the holidays. The Florida-based carrier is re-launching six nonstop international routes aimed at providing More Go for vacationers and people visiting friends and family. It marks the first time Spirit’s bright-yellow planes will fly internationally from Central Florida since border closures began in March.



Spirit plans to reintroduce Latin American destinations from Orlando International Airport (MCO) gradually throughout the month of December, beginning with service to Colombia and Honduras. Within weeks, the airline will add Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador along with additional Colombian flights.