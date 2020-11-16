TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission for Approval of Envafolimab (KN035) with the NMPA in China by its Corporate Partners Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines

Submission for Approval Filed in Indication of MSI-H/dMMR Cancer, Including Colorectal and Gastric Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced its corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines, have submitted a new drug application (NDA) for the approval of envafolimab (KN035) in the indication of MSI-H/dMMR cancer to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).



“We congratulate our partners on the regulatory submission of data from the registration trial of envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumors including colorectal and gastric cancer, which marks an important milestone in the development and potential commercialization of the program,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., TRACON Chief Executive Officer. “The submission for approval highlights the advanced status of envafolimab product development. Envafolimab is being studied in two additional registration trials, a randomized Phase 3 trial in biliary tract cancer in China being conducted by 3D Medicines and Alphamab, and TRACON’s ENVASARC trial in sarcoma in the U.S., which recently opened multiple sites and expects to dose multiple patients prior to the end of the year.”

About Envafolimab (KN035)

Envafolimab (KN035), a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1, is the first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor to be studied in registration trials. Envafolimab is currently being studied in the ENVASARC Phase 2 registration trial in the U.S. sponsored by TRACON, as well as in a Phase 2 registration trial as a single agent in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients and a Phase 3 registration trial in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in advanced biliary tract cancer patients in China sponsored by TRACON’s corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines. Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines have submitted an NDA to the NMPA in China for envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR cancer. In the Phase 2 registration trial, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review in MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) patients treated with envafolimab who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan was 32%, which was similar to the 28% confirmed ORR reported in the Opdivo package insert in MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan and the 33% confirmed ORR reported for Keytruda in MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan in cohort A of KEYNOTE-164.