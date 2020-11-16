 

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission for Approval of Envafolimab (KN035) with the NMPA in China by its Corporate Partners Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 15:45  |  69   |   |   

Submission for Approval Filed in Indication of MSI-H/dMMR Cancer, Including Colorectal and Gastric Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced its corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines, have submitted a new drug application (NDA) for the approval of envafolimab (KN035) in the indication of MSI-H/dMMR cancer to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

“We congratulate our partners on the regulatory submission of data from the registration trial of envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumors including colorectal and gastric cancer, which marks an important milestone in the development and potential commercialization of the program,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., TRACON Chief Executive Officer. “The submission for approval highlights the advanced status of envafolimab product development. Envafolimab is being studied in two additional registration trials, a randomized Phase 3 trial in biliary tract cancer in China being conducted by 3D Medicines and Alphamab, and TRACON’s ENVASARC trial in sarcoma in the U.S., which recently opened multiple sites and expects to dose multiple patients prior to the end of the year.”

About Envafolimab (KN035)

Envafolimab (KN035), a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1, is the first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor to be studied in registration trials. Envafolimab is currently being studied in the ENVASARC Phase 2 registration trial in the U.S. sponsored by TRACON, as well as in a Phase 2 registration trial as a single agent in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients and a Phase 3 registration trial in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in advanced biliary tract cancer patients in China sponsored by TRACON’s corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines. Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines have submitted an NDA to the NMPA in China for envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR cancer. In the Phase 2 registration trial, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review in MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) patients treated with envafolimab who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan was 32%, which was similar to the 28% confirmed ORR reported in the Opdivo package insert in MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan and the 33% confirmed ORR reported for Keytruda in MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan in cohort A of KEYNOTE-164.

Seite 1 von 4
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission for Approval of Envafolimab (KN035) with the NMPA in China by its Corporate Partners Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines Submission for Approval Filed in Indication of MSI-H/dMMR Cancer, Including Colorectal and Gastric CancerSAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...