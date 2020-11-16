22nd Century Group to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that the Company will present and meet with investors at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit. The conference is being held virtually November 16 -18, 2020.



22nd Century is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of 22nd Century’s website under Events . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event.