Morgan Stanley Announces $1.3 Million Grant to Columbia University Department of Psychiatry

Morgan Stanley today announced a grant of $1.3 million to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons to advance children’s mental health research in an effort to raise awareness, drive innovation, and inform intervention strategies and actions. This funding will support Columbia University’s scientific research to better understand and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health, with a focus on vulnerable communities that traditionally lack access to care. Specific research areas include the impact of telehealth treatment, use of innovative technology to assess adolescent depression, and the impact of COVID-19 and digital technology use on Latinx youth’s mental health. This research collaboration will generate scientific findings, inform solutions, help improve access to care, and foster social equality.

“At Morgan Stanley, we are committed to leveraging our global reach and ongoing dedication to our communities to help address the challenge of children’s mental health,” said Ted Pick, Head of Institutional Securities, Morgan Stanley. “Now more than ever, we need coordinated efforts to keep the global crisis in children’s mental health from escalating.”