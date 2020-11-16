 

Morgan Stanley Announces $1.3 Million Grant to Columbia University Department of Psychiatry

Morgan Stanley today announced a grant of $1.3 million to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons to advance children’s mental health research in an effort to raise awareness, drive innovation, and inform intervention strategies and actions. This funding will support Columbia University’s scientific research to better understand and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health, with a focus on vulnerable communities that traditionally lack access to care. Specific research areas include the impact of telehealth treatment, use of innovative technology to assess adolescent depression, and the impact of COVID-19 and digital technology use on Latinx youth’s mental health. This research collaboration will generate scientific findings, inform solutions, help improve access to care, and foster social equality.

“At Morgan Stanley, we are committed to leveraging our global reach and ongoing dedication to our communities to help address the challenge of children’s mental health,” said Ted Pick, Head of Institutional Securities, Morgan Stanley. “Now more than ever, we need coordinated efforts to keep the global crisis in children’s mental health from escalating.”

This is a significant development for the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health (the “Alliance”), which was launched in February 2020 to bring together key leaders in the children’s mental health space and combine the resources and reach of Morgan Stanley and its Foundation with the knowledge and experience of distinguished nonprofit member organizations. Columbia University has joined the Alliance to support its thought leadership program and help strategically address children’s mental health concerns.

“We are excited to welcome Columbia University to the Alliance for Children’s Mental Health to promote thought leadership in this space,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy, President of the Morgan Stanley Foundation, and Chair of the Alliance, Morgan Stanley. “Through breakthrough scientific research, we have furthered our commitment to investing in children’s mental health and enabling access to care. We believe that the Alliance for Children’s Mental Health will help generate more evidence-based solutions and make a lasting impact on children’s mental health, especially among vulnerable communities.”

