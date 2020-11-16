 

Nymox Provides Update on Regulatory Filing Activities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 16:00  |  73   |   |   

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to provide a current update on the regulatory filing status for Fexapotide Triflutate (FT), Nymox's first in class lead product for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Substantial progress has been made and there are no material changes to the content of the planned applications.

Unavoidable delays have been incurred in this project mainly due to the very long-term data, the standard requirements for updating various aspects of the filing, dependence on external vendors, and the general inefficiencies due to the Covid situation. Nevertheless, the Company is highly confident that the filings will occur in the near-term horizon, although this will likely be in first quarter, and not fourth quarter 2020.

Dr Paul Averback, CEO said, "Fundamentally we are very pleased with the progress and the overall quality of the work going into our filings. We are as impatient as our shareholders but we are very confident that we will complete these important milestones in the near future. Our Fexapotide product is first in class, and has strong supportive long-term data. There is a large unmet need for a safe injectable with better efficacy than current medications and without the bothersome side effects of conventional drug treatments. The filings will occur as soon as possible but we cannot compromise on the quality for this ground-breaking treatment, and so we must ask again for patience from our valued supporters."

Dr. Averback added, "We provide this update today to reassure our stakeholders that the Company is essentially on track and in the final stages of completing our NDA submission. The majority of the labor-intensive data updating and preparation for the chemistry, manufacturing and controls; the non-clinical scientific work, the safety studies, and the clinical modules have been accomplished. There remains some very important final writing steps to be completed, and we will continue to keep our shareholders up to date on the final stages of the filing documentation completion."

The company also reported that Nymox management have personally invested USD $510,000 in direct placements in the Company's shares in the past 3 months.

The Company further announced that an additional 9 international patents have been issued for FT for the treatment of BPH and prostate cancer since the last update, providing increasing coverage for the Company's lead product.

Seite 1 von 4
Nymox Pharmaceutical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nymox Provides Update on Regulatory Filing Activities HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to provide a current update on the regulatory filing status for Fexapotide Triflutate (FT), Nymox's first in class lead product …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...