Nymox Provides Update on Regulatory Filing Activities

Unavoidable delays have been incurred in this project mainly due to the very long-term data, the standard requirements for updating various aspects of the filing, dependence on external vendors, and the general inefficiencies due to the Covid situation. Nevertheless, the Company is highly confident that the filings will occur in the near-term horizon, although this will likely be in first quarter, and not fourth quarter 2020.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to provide a current update on the regulatory filing status for Fexapotide Triflutate (FT), Nymox's first in class lead product for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Substantial progress has been made and there are no material changes to the content of the planned applications.

Dr Paul Averback, CEO said, "Fundamentally we are very pleased with the progress and the overall quality of the work going into our filings. We are as impatient as our shareholders but we are very confident that we will complete these important milestones in the near future. Our Fexapotide product is first in class, and has strong supportive long-term data. There is a large unmet need for a safe injectable with better efficacy than current medications and without the bothersome side effects of conventional drug treatments. The filings will occur as soon as possible but we cannot compromise on the quality for this ground-breaking treatment, and so we must ask again for patience from our valued supporters."

Dr. Averback added, "We provide this update today to reassure our stakeholders that the Company is essentially on track and in the final stages of completing our NDA submission. The majority of the labor-intensive data updating and preparation for the chemistry, manufacturing and controls; the non-clinical scientific work, the safety studies, and the clinical modules have been accomplished. There remains some very important final writing steps to be completed, and we will continue to keep our shareholders up to date on the final stages of the filing documentation completion."

The company also reported that Nymox management have personally invested USD $510,000 in direct placements in the Company's shares in the past 3 months.

The Company further announced that an additional 9 international patents have been issued for FT for the treatment of BPH and prostate cancer since the last update, providing increasing coverage for the Company's lead product.