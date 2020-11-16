 

DJSI Recognizes CN as Sustainability Leader

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has again earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). This marks the ninth consecutive year that CN has been listed on the DJSI World Index and the 12th consecutive year that CN has been listed on the DJSI North America Index.

The DJSI follows a best-in-class approach, surveying sustainability leaders from each industry on a global and regional level. The annual review of the DJSI family is based on a thorough analysis of economic, environmental and social performance, assessing issues such as corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation, supply chain management, stakeholder engagement and labour practices.

“At CN, our people have been committed to sustainable business practices for many years, we call it Delivering Responsibly, and in 2017, we became the first class one freight railroad in the world to set a science-based climate target. The company believes rail has tremendous potential to reduce the environmental impact of transportation and we are committed to playing a key role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. As we continue our journey towards sustainable business growth, we are committed to achieving our ESG goals, which support the Company’s strategic ESG priorities.”

- JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN.  

CN’s ESG goals include:

  • Achieve its climate change science-based target of 29% GHG intensity improvement by 2030, and an interim 6% intensity-based reduction in GHG emissions by 2022
  • Reduce its Criteria Air Contaminants intensity by 6% by 2022
  • Attain by 2022 and thereafter, maintain an executive management team in which at least thirty percent are women
  • Maintain a Board composition in which at least forty percent of the Board are members of the Designated Groups
  • Continuously drive improvements towards safety, with a vision to be the safest railroad in North America by establishing an uncompromising safety culture

The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders that represent the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI).

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index comprises global sustainability leaders that represent the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI. Launched in 1999, the DJSI World Index represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P Dow Jones Indices robust index methodology.

Delivering Responsibly is at the heart of how CN is building a sustainable future. It means moving customer goods safely and efficiently, being environmentally responsible, attracting and developing the best railroaders, helping build safer, stronger communities, while adhering to the highest ethical standards. CN is proud of its Delivering Responsibly philosophy – it drives how the Company conducts its business and leads its transformational journey.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

