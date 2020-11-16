 

GATX Corporation to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer, GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. ET.

To listen to a live webcast of the event, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
GATX Corporation

Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com

 


