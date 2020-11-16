 

FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES PURGE VIRUS JOINS SUSTAINABLE TECH ALLIANCE AND LAUNCHES COVID-19 CLEAN-AIR RENTAL PROGRAM

Chicago, IL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC (https://purgevirus.com) has joined the Leadership Council of the Sustainable Tech Alliance (https://sustainabletechalliance.com). The engagement reinforces Purge Virus’ leadership role in COVID-19 disinfection though webinars, training, and advanced indoor air quality devices. Purge Virus is well positioned to support the private sector and President-elect Biden’s Plan to upgrade four million buildings (https://joebiden.com/clean-energy). The majority of the Purge Virus disinfection devices are “Made in USA” to “Buy American Act” (BAA) Compliance, meaning that they are in line with President Trump’s initiative to promote American manufacturing. The next two months, before the January 20, 2021 inauguration, are critical for indoor air disinfection, given that people spend more time indoors over winter months than in other seasons. Beyond COVID-19, Purge Virus technologies inactivate influenza and other pathogens, which can further help save lives and reduce the stress on hospitals and healthcare professionals across the U.S. this winter.

Purge Virus devices provide energy savings in addition to disinfection when correctly installed at heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air handling units (AHUs). Associated energy savings translate directly to operating cost reduction, which is key for business survival. A recent Sustainable Tech Alliance (STA) webinar on 11/12/2020 showcased Purge Virus as a critical solutions provider to save energy and eradicate COVID-19. To see the 48-page Webinar PDF, the recording, and the supporting data visit here: https://sustainabletechalliance.com/resources/

Purge Virus has a substantial sales pipeline of over 70 leads, including non-residential property owners and managers such as Related Properties Corporation, an affiliate of Related Companies based in New York City, that already deployed PV technology at a 180,000 square foot property in Connecticut; a company that used PV’s air cleaning solutions to protect guests at high-net worth customer’s private event; and small- and medium-size businesses including dental offices and restaurants that have deployed PV’s air cleaning solutions to protect their clients under the Purge Virus “Clean Air!” national branding campaign.

