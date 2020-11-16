 

Intrado Digital Media Announces Record-Breaking Increase in Webcasts and Virtual Events

16.11.2020, 16:00  |  33   |   |   

2020 Benchmark report showing the massive impact of COVID-19 on the webcast and virtual event industry

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, recently published its 2020 Benchmark Report for Webcasts and Virtual Events. Data from over 58,500 customer webcasts and virtual events, conducted between March-September 2019 and March-September 2020, were compared to analyze the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 versus industry trends in 2019. The report identifies actionable insights and provides best practices using attendance and engagement analysis.

Highlights from Intrado Digital Media’s 2020 Benchmark Report for Webcasts and Virtual Events include:

  • Total number of webcasts and virtual events increased by over 360%
  • Over 1.8 billion minutes of webcasts and virtual events were viewed on Intrado’s platform, a 350% increase from 2019
  • 995% growth in gamification with over 1.3 million games played on Intrado’s platform
  • 472% year-over-year increase in booth visits during virtual events 

The growth we are seeing in virtual events and webcasts couldn’t have been predicted,” said Ben Chodor, president of Intrado Digital Media. “As we look ahead to 2021, we know that the trend will continue – even as physical events return, they will need to be reimagined to include a virtual component. The last few months have shown us that brands are using event technology very effectively and attendees are comfortable and engaged with this format. We are fortunate to be able to help businesses communicate with their audiences and we are continuing to evolve our platform and services to support our customers.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Topics covered in depth in the report include:                                                                           

  • Registration and attendance data
  • Content and engagement data
  • Most popular days to host a webcast or virtual event
  • Emerging viewing trends
  • Use of video data

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media’s Benchmark Report for Webcasts and Virtual Events, visit: insight.intrado.com/2020-Benchmark-Report

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578



