 

2020 ALCS Educational Writers' Award #EWA20 #ALCSAwards Celebrating Diversity and Inspiring Change

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 16:26  |  59   |   |   

Five books on shortlist for UK's only award for creative educational writing

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Authors and the Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2020 ALCS Educational Writers' Award, the UK's only award for excellence in educational writing which stimulates and enhances the learning experience.

Authors Licensing and Collecting Society Logo

The five outstanding books for readers aged 11–18 years on this year's shortlist illuminate the continent of Africa; black history and the Black Lives Matter movement; and what it is to be autistic. They also celebrate inspiring stories of women and girls who have changed the world for better, as well as the earth heroes who have made a contribution to securing a more sustainable future for our planet.

AFRICA, AMAZING AFRICA: COUNTRY BY COUNTRY 
Author: Atinuke  
 Illustrator: Mouni Feddag 
 Publisher: Walker Books 

Welcome to Africa, Amazing Africa: from the richest king, the tallest sand dunes and the biggest waterfall on the planet, to drummers, cocoa growers, inventors, balancing stones, salt lakes, high-tech cities and nomads who use GPS. This book is British-Nigerian storyteller Atinuke's love letter to Africa in all its amazing diversity. Richly illustrated by Mouni Feddag, it explores the continent's geography, its peoples, its animals, its fascinating history and more. 

Our judges said: Vibrant and comprehensive, this book provides an overview of the whole continent, and how each individual country is unique, for example in culture and language. Attractive and unique, it is a celebration of culture suitable for all abilities.

EARTH HEROES: 20 INSPIRING STORIES OF PEOPLE SAVING OUR WORLD 
Author: Lily Dyu 
 Illustrator: Jackie Lay 
 Publisher: Nosy Crow

When faced with the enormity of climate change, we can feel daunted when it comes to making a difference, but this book proves that individual people can change the world. With twenty inspirational stories celebrating the pioneering work of a selection of Earth Heroes from all around the globe – from Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough to Yin Yuzhen and Isatou Ceesay – each tale is a beacon of hope in the fight for the future of our planet.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 ALCS Educational Writers' Award #EWA20 #ALCSAwards Celebrating Diversity and Inspiring Change Five books on shortlist for UK's only award for creative educational writing LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Society of Authors and the Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2020 ALCS …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Business Reporter: The workforce of 2021
BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods