LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Authors and the Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2020 ALCS Educational Writers' Award, the UK's only award for excellence in educational writing which stimulates and enhances the learning experience.

The five outstanding books for readers aged 11–18 years on this year's shortlist illuminate the continent of Africa; black history and the Black Lives Matter movement; and what it is to be autistic. They also celebrate inspiring stories of women and girls who have changed the world for better, as well as the earth heroes who have made a contribution to securing a more sustainable future for our planet.

AFRICA, AMAZING AFRICA: COUNTRY BY COUNTRY

Author: Atinuke

Illustrator: Mouni Feddag

Publisher: Walker Books

Welcome to Africa, Amazing Africa: from the richest king, the tallest sand dunes and the biggest waterfall on the planet, to drummers, cocoa growers, inventors, balancing stones, salt lakes, high-tech cities and nomads who use GPS. This book is British-Nigerian storyteller Atinuke's love letter to Africa in all its amazing diversity. Richly illustrated by Mouni Feddag, it explores the continent's geography, its peoples, its animals, its fascinating history and more.

Our judges said: Vibrant and comprehensive, this book provides an overview of the whole continent, and how each individual country is unique, for example in culture and language. Attractive and unique, it is a celebration of culture suitable for all abilities.

EARTH HEROES: 20 INSPIRING STORIES OF PEOPLE SAVING OUR WORLD

Author: Lily Dyu

Illustrator: Jackie Lay

Publisher: Nosy Crow

When faced with the enormity of climate change, we can feel daunted when it comes to making a difference, but this book proves that individual people can change the world. With twenty inspirational stories celebrating the pioneering work of a selection of Earth Heroes from all around the globe – from Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough to Yin Yuzhen and Isatou Ceesay – each tale is a beacon of hope in the fight for the future of our planet.