RealPage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that RealPage management will present at the following investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020; and

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Where applicable, webcasts will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of the RealPage website at https://investor.realpage.com/.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005805/en/