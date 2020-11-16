 

Pandemic Trends to Help Fiber Optic Connectors Market Develop at 8.1% CAGR over Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027, Notes TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 16:30  |  53   |   |   

- Fiber optic connectors are needed in every application where optical fibers are installed for signal transmissions. These connectors are used from public telecommunication networks to wiring installations.

- With the current stay-at-home trend, the demand for high speed connectivity is on the rise, which naturally has worked for the global fiber optic connectors market.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global fiber optic connectors market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

According to the research report, the global fiber optic connectors market was valued at US$3.5 Bn in 2018. The global market is projected to witness a healthy CAGR of 8.1% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the global market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$7.2 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2222

Global Fiber Optic Connectors – Overview

  • The global fiber optic connectors market is primarily segmented in terms of types, applications, and region.
  • Of the different types of fiber optic connectors, the lucent connecters a the leading contributors to the global market in recent years, followed by standard connectors.
  • The segment of MX connectors is expected to witness a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period due to their compact size, lower cost, and superior performance.
  • In terms of application, the telecom industry segment has held the dominant shares over the years and is projected to continue to do so in the near future.

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global Fiber Optic Connectors Market (Types - LC (Lucent Connectors), SC (Standard Connectors), ST (Straight Tip) Connectors, MPO/MTP (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Off), and MXC; Applications - Telecom Industry, Datacom, DWDM Systems, and Lasers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fiber-optic-connectors-market.html

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pandemic Trends to Help Fiber Optic Connectors Market Develop at 8.1% CAGR over Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027, Notes TMR - Fiber optic connectors are needed in every application where optical fibers are installed for signal transmissions. These connectors are used from public telecommunication networks to wiring installations. - With the current stay-at-home trend, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Business Reporter: The workforce of 2021
BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods