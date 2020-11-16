Pandemic Trends to Help Fiber Optic Connectors Market Develop at 8.1% CAGR over Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027, Notes TMR

- With the current stay-at-home trend, the demand for high speed connectivity is on the rise, which naturally has worked for the global fiber optic connectors market.

- Fiber optic connectors are needed in every application where optical fibers are installed for signal transmissions. These connectors are used from public telecommunication networks to wiring installations.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global fiber optic connectors market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global fiber optic connectors market was valued at US$3.5 Bn in 2018. The global market is projected to witness a healthy CAGR of 8.1% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the global market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$7.2 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Global Fiber Optic Connectors – Overview

The global fiber optic connectors market is primarily segmented in terms of types, applications, and region.

Of the different types of fiber optic connectors, the lucent connecters a the leading contributors to the global market in recent years, followed by standard connectors.

The segment of MX connectors is expected to witness a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period due to their compact size, lower cost, and superior performance.

In terms of application, the telecom industry segment has held the dominant shares over the years and is projected to continue to do so in the near future.

