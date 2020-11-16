 

ADM Energy PLC: Director Share Purchase

16.11.2020   

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: Director Share Purchase

16.11.2020 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
 

16 November 2020


ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

Director Share Purchase


ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that on 16 November 2020, Osa Okhomina, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 300,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 4.9 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the purchase, Mr. Okhomina has a total beneficial holding of 1,015,909 shares in ADM, representing approximately 1.04% of the Company's issued share capital.


Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton, Daniel Gee-Summons  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
Oddo Seydler Bank AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan  
 
