Einhell Germany AG: Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history

Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history Landau a. d. Isar, 16 November 2020 - From January to September 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenue of EUR 529.6 million. At the same period of the previous year revenue totals to EUR 463.0 million. Profit before income taxes amounts to EUR 37.4 million (previous year: EUR 26.6 million) and is thus significantly above the previous year's level. A strong increase in DIY activities and the positive development of the brand "EINHELL" itself lead to this well earnings situation.

Einhell continue to grow

The Einhell Group was able to maintain the upward trend of the last few months and generated a record revenue of EUR 529.6 million (previous year: EUR 463.0 million) in the first nine month of the financial year. This corresponds to an increase of 14% compared to the prior-year. At the beginning of October, the Einhell Group increased its forecast, now forecasting revenue of EUR 670 million and a pre-tax margin of about 6.5%.

"This year's business development far exceeded our expectations. Einhell adapted quickly and flexibly the given framework conditions. The Corona crisis demanded a great challenge of our employees, but we mastered this challenge together as a team and with excellent performance." Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG.



Targeting Power X-Change

The decisive factor for the positive development was the strong demand of DIY products for home and garden. Many customers have started to implement different projects for which they did not have time to do in the past. Premises carried out, postponed repairs implemented and outdoor areas embellished. Do-it-yourself stores but also online trades registered strong demand. Einhell thus recorded increased sales figures at the Power X-Change range. Until now, the Power X-Change platform consider 170 battery tools and garden equipment. The Power X-Change platform provide its user assistance where they wants wireless freedom.