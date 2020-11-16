 

DGAP-News Einhell Germany AG: Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 16:35  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Einhell Germany AG: Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history

16.11.2020 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einhell increased revenue of 14%:
Best result in Einhell's company history

Landau a. d. Isar, 16 November 2020 - From January to September 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenue of EUR 529.6 million. At the same period of the previous year revenue totals to EUR 463.0 million. Profit before income taxes amounts to EUR 37.4 million (previous year: EUR 26.6 million) and is thus significantly above the previous year's level. A strong increase in DIY activities and the positive development of the brand "EINHELL" itself lead to this well earnings situation.

Einhell continue to grow

The Einhell Group was able to maintain the upward trend of the last few months and generated a record revenue of EUR 529.6 million (previous year: EUR 463.0 million) in the first nine month of the financial year. This corresponds to an increase of 14% compared to the prior-year. At the beginning of October, the Einhell Group increased its forecast, now forecasting revenue of EUR 670 million and a pre-tax margin of about 6.5%.

"This year's business development far exceeded our expectations. Einhell adapted quickly and flexibly the given framework conditions. The Corona crisis demanded a great challenge of our employees, but we mastered this challenge together as a team and with excellent performance." Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG.


Targeting Power X-Change

The decisive factor for the positive development was the strong demand of DIY products for home and garden. Many customers have started to implement different projects for which they did not have time to do in the past. Premises carried out, postponed repairs implemented and outdoor areas embellished. Do-it-yourself stores but also online trades registered strong demand. Einhell thus recorded increased sales figures at the Power X-Change range. Until now, the Power X-Change platform consider 170 battery tools and garden equipment. The Power X-Change platform provide its user assistance where they wants wireless freedom.

Seite 1 von 4
Einhell Germany Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Einhell Germany AG: Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement Einhell Germany AG: Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history 16.11.2020 / 16:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG: 9 Monatszahlen / Wachstum trotz Corona / +100% beim Umsatz / + 42% bei Kunden / + ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt auch nach 9 Monaten positiven Geschäftsverlauf trotz Corona - Operativer ...
DGAP-News: USU Software AG meldet Geschäftszahlen für 3. Quartal sowie 9-Monatszahlen 2020
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Einhell steigert Umsatz um 14%: Bestes Ergebnis der Firmengeschichte (deutsch)
16:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Einhell steigert Umsatz um 14%: Bestes Ergebnis der Firmengeschichte
10:15 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
10:15 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
27.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
27.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:47 Uhr
2.326
Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG