DGAP-News Einhell Germany AG: Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Einhell increased revenue of 14%:
Einhell continue to grow
The Einhell Group was able to maintain the upward trend of the last few months and generated a record revenue of EUR 529.6 million (previous year: EUR 463.0 million) in the first nine month of the financial year. This corresponds to an increase of 14% compared to the prior-year. At the beginning of October, the Einhell Group increased its forecast, now forecasting revenue of EUR 670 million and a pre-tax margin of about 6.5%.
"This year's business development far exceeded our expectations. Einhell adapted quickly and flexibly the given framework conditions. The Corona crisis demanded a great challenge of our employees, but we mastered this challenge together as a team and with excellent performance." Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG.
Targeting Power X-Change
The decisive factor for the positive development was the strong demand of DIY products for home and garden. Many customers have started to implement different projects for which they did not have time to do in the past. Premises carried out, postponed repairs implemented and outdoor areas embellished. Do-it-yourself stores but also online trades registered strong demand. Einhell thus recorded increased sales figures at the Power X-Change range. Until now, the Power X-Change platform consider 170 battery tools and garden equipment. The Power X-Change platform provide its user assistance where they wants wireless freedom.
