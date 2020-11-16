 

Newmont Ranked Top Gold Miner in DJSI World Index

For the 13th year in a row, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) joins the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), representing the top 10% of the globe’s largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2020 SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The 2020 CSA results also place Newmont as the top-ranked gold miner for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking is based upon Newmont’s performance in calendar year 2019. Newmont recently announced industry-leading greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals of 30% by 2030, with the ultimate goal of being net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Newmont’s commitment to ESG is fundamental, it is part of the company’s fabric and history, and is essential to our license to operate,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. “I am extremely proud of our employees for their strong commitment to our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining. We are honoured to continue our DJSI World membership, and to have earned top gold miner distinction in the CSA. This honour comes with the recognition that we must continue to challenge ourselves to further improve and deliver on our commitments for all of our stakeholders.”

The CSA assesses companies’ quality of management and future performance potential by evaluating 24 categories of financially material sustainability information. The results allow investors to integrate ESG factors into their investment decisions, and identify those companies that are well-positioned to address current and future sustainability-driven challenges and opportunities.

In addition to top gold miner ranking, Newmont earned top decile performance in 19 of the 24 CSA performance categories, and 100th percentile results for sector-leading practices in the following areas:

  • Economic: corporate governance, materiality and codes of business conduct
  • Environmental: environmental reporting and management of water-related risks
  • Social: social reporting

“We congratulate Newmont Corporation for being included in the DJSI World index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Newmont’s purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to Beyond the Mine at www.newmont.com.

