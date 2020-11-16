 

Hyliion Appoints Jose Oxholm as Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

16.11.2020   

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced Jose Oxholm as its vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, effective Nov. 16, 2020. Oxholm brings more than 20 years of multi-national automotive and transportation experience to the role where he will be responsible for the company’s legal and compliance functions.

Jose Oxholm (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jose is a seasoned leader whose deep industry experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and make progress toward our commercialization strategy,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “He is an accomplished expert in the legal, compliance and ethics fields. I look forward to working with him as an important member of our leadership team.”

Oxholm comes to Hyliion with more than two decades of domestic and international experience and a track record of managing complex business transactions, litigation and new market entries for some of the automotive and transportation sectors’ most advanced companies, including LoJack Corporation, Ford Motor Corporation and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Most recently, he served as vice president, deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer for Meritor, Inc., a leading global provider of on and off highway commercial truck and other agricultural and military vehicle parts, systems and solutions. In that role, he supported and directed strategic and tactical corporate legal initiatives for the company’s largest business unit among other responsibilities.

To learn more about Hyliion, its products or leadership team, please visit www.hyliion.com.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

