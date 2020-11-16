 

BoxVn Announces Key Partnership with WOW HYDRATE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020   
  • WOW HYDRATE Becomes Official Drinks Partner of BoxVn
  • Beverage fosters hydration, improved physical well-being and alertness
  • Broad use of sugar-free protein water will help drivers during busy holiday season

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK:VCEX), an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, is pleased to announce partnership with WOW HYDRATE, a popular sugar-free electrolyte and protein water company, to provide discounted drinks to all drivers in BoxVn vehicles. Due to the incredible spike in numbers of new delivery drivers and the expected busy Christmas peak, drivers are working longer hours and may not be able to adequately hydrate themselves and recharge their energy. The sugar-free protein water has a unique push-cap technology which releases vitamins into its water. Thus, this swift method is becoming a popular way to maintain hydration by consumers across multiple service sectors.

BoxVn has chosen to partner with WOW HYDRATE in a bid to ensure its drivers maintain a healthier lifestyle, improved physical well-being and increased alertness when behind the wheel. BoxVn joins a host of athletes who WOW HYDRATE support. They include undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, Manchester City and Belgium international Kevin de Bruyne, former solider and television presenter Ant Middleton and sports promoter Eddie Hearn.

Neil Young founder of WOW HYDRATE said of the partnership, “We are delighted to be partnering with BoxVn, ensuring drivers remain hydrated and healthy is important to us.”

Speaking about the partnership, BoxVn CEO James Gilzean said, “We are very happy to be working with WOW HYDRATE as our official drinks partner, they aren’t just a label but a quality product which the BoxVn team has used for some time. We always recommend the product to our drivers to promote a healthier lifestyle. I’m looking forward to working with the team more closely in the future.”

The sugar free electrolyte water and protein water has a unique push-cap technology which releases fresh ingredients into its water and is stocked in Tesco, Morrisons, Whole Foods and online at Amazon and Ocado. More information can be found by visiting at www.wowhydrate.com.

About BoxVn Limited
BoxVn Limited started as a small recruitment business and quickly evolved into a driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply business offering services so unique that it has revolutionized flexible vehicle supply, unemployment and the driver recruitment life cycle to provide a dependable and integral service to one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world. Our core business is the supply of Light Commercial Vehicles to logistics businesses on a flexible and medium-term basis, and is designed to serve logistics businesses and drivers first with a non-traditional approach offering a high-level of service at an affordable price point. For more information, please visit www.boxvn.co.uk.

