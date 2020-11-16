 

Grace Scientist Yuying Shu’s Discovery Now Enhancing FCC Catalyst Performance and Sustainability

Earns Grace's Top Innovation Award in 2020

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that Principal Scientist Yuying Shu has been awarded its highest honor for her discovery of the now patented Grace Stable Activity Improvement (GSI) Rare Earth (RE) technology. This significant innovation improves catalyst performance while reducing CO2 emissions for the company’s Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) refinery customers. Grace, headquartered in Columbia, Md., is the world’s leading supplier of FCC catalysts and additives.

Dr. Shu’s work on this discovery spans nearly a decade and the chemistry is described in a 2015 paper in the peer-reviewed journal, Topics in Catalysis. Shu demonstrated a significant improvement in catalytic activity when RE elements with smaller ionic radii are used to make a more stable REUSY catalyst (Rare Earth Ultra Stable Y-zeolite). Compared to conventional RE-stabilized zeolites, GSI-stabilized zeolite has better surface area retention and requires lower input to achieve equal catalytic activity.

The company’s Prime technology, based on this innovation, has been commercialized in more than 20 FCC units, raising the performance bar within two of Grace’s most successful and established global catalyst platforms. ACHIEVE 400 Prime limits undesirable hydrogen transfer reactions, delivers maximum butylene selectivity, and increases FCC yields of valuable gasoline range olefins. IMPACT Prime provides improved zeolite stabilization and leading coke selectivity in applications with high levels of nickel and vanadium contaminant metals.

Dr. Shu’s patent has thus far received 18 citations. More important to Grace customers, these FCC catalysts now have delivered on their early promise, demonstrating superior commercial performance in refineries around the world.

Grace’s Prime catalyst technology not only results in performance improvements, it also delivers sustainability benefits. The higher catalyst activity per unit of surface area resulting from Dr. Shu’s innovation allows for more efficient utilization of raw materials and results in less effluent from Grace manufacturing plants. In addition, Prime technology reduces coke and dry gas yields, thereby resulting in lower CO2 emissions from the refinery and the conversion of more of each barrel of feedstock into valuable products. ACHIEVE 400 Prime allows the production of more alkylate, which improves engine efficiency and lowers CO2 emissions per mile.

