NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Proposed Offerings of Senior Secured First Lien Notes, Senior Unsecured Notes and Pre-Capitalized Trust Securities

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) intends to commence concurrent offerings of (i) senior secured first lien notes, consisting of senior secured first lien notes due 2025 (the “2025 Secured Notes”) and senior secured first lien notes due 2027 (the “2027 Secured Notes” and, together with the 2025 Secured Notes, the “Secured Notes”), and (ii) senior unsecured notes, consisting of senior unsecured notes due 2029 and senior unsecured notes due 2031 (collectively, with the Secured Notes, the “Notes”). The 2027 Secured Notes are being issued under NRG’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, which sets out certain sustainability targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

NRG intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings of the Notes (the “Notes Offerings”), together with cash on hand, to fund the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Direct Energy, the North American energy supply, services and trading business of Centrica plc (“Centrica”), pursuant to the previously disclosed Purchase Agreement, dated July 24, 2020, among NRG, Centrica and certain of Centrica’s subsidiaries (the “Purchase Agreement”), and to pay fees and expenses relating to the Acquisition, if consummated, and the Notes Offerings.

Concurrently with the Notes Offerings, Alexander Funding Trust, a newly-formed Delaware statutory trust (the “Trust”), intends to issue pre-capitalized trust securities redeemable 2023 (the “P-Caps”) in a private offering to certain qualified institutional buyers. The Trust will initially invest the proceeds from the sale of the P-Caps in a portfolio of principal and/or interest strips of U.S. Treasury securities (the “Eligible Assets”) and will enter into a facility agreement with NRG under which NRG will pay a periodic premium to the Trust, and NRG will agree to issue senior secured notes due 2023 (the “P-Caps Secured Notes” and, together with the P-Caps, the “P-Caps Securities”) to the Trust under certain circumstances. The Eligible Assets held by the Trust will be used to provide collateral to certain banks that have agreed to provide letters of credit for NRG’s account to support NRG’s existing and future collateral obligations, including following consummation of the Acquisition. NRG will not receive any proceeds directly from the offering of the P-Caps.