 

Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a) Name Carsten Hellmann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & CEO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S
b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Share options

DK0060027142
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of share options)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 6,604,338          6,442
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

6,442

DKK 6,604,338
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-12
f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a) Name Carsten Hellmann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & CEO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S
b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		B shares


DK0060027142
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 13,238,205             6,442
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

6,442

DKK 13,238,205
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-12
f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a) Name Søren Daniel Niegel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S
b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Share options

DK0060027142
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of share options)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 2,731,365                    3,625
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

3,625

DKK 2,731,365
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-12
f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a) Name Søren Daniel Niegel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S
b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		B shares

DK0060027142
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 6,373,553
DKK 1,692,600 		                    3,048
                       806
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

3,854

DKK 8,066,153
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-13
2020-11-16
f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525


Attachment


