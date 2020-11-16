Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable Smoldering Multiple Myeloma Patients and Patients That Progressed to Active Multiple Myeloma

In this published study, TeloView’s quantitative and spatial analysis of 6 key parameters of telomeres was conducted on a total of 26 patients that were diagnosed with smoldering multiple myeloma. The cohort included 21 stable patients who remained at the smoldering stage for over 5 years and 5 high-risk patients that progressed to the active multiple myeloma stage within 2 years from point of diagnosis. A high level of statistical significance was observed across all of the 6 parameters measured by TeloView, and the analysis distinguished between the group of patients that remained stable with smoldering multiple myeloma from the group that progressed to active multiple myeloma in 26 out of the 26 patients-cohort.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce the positive results of its smoldering multiple myeloma proof of concept study, recently published within the proceedings of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting 2020.

The study was conducted blindly on the diagnostic specimens suggesting the capability of TeloView analysis to stratify smoldering multiple myeloma patients at the point of diagnosis. These results have the potential to guide evidence-based decisions to treat smoldering multiple myeloma patients with a high risk of progression, addressing a critical unmet clinical need in the management of multiple myeloma.

Telo Genomics is conducting further studies on expanded cohorts of patients to further validate the results obtained from this proof of concept study, and to confirm the utility of its TeloView technology to predict the progression of smoldering multiple myeloma in patients.

The full text of the abstract is available at the November 2020 supplemental issue of the scientific journal “Blood” –

https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/136/Supplement%201/19/473649 ...

Multiple myeloma is a highly challenging and deadly blood cancer that forms in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include bone pain, frequent infections, fatigue, and weight loss. Smoldering multiple myeloma is an asymptomatic precursor to active multiple myeloma. There is an increasing industry trend towards identifying high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma patients to initiate early treatment and achieve better clinical outcomes (Boutros M. et al 2020). The annual incidence of multiple myeloma is approximately 32,000 newly diagnosed cases in the USA per year, with approximately 250,000 cases of smoldering multiple myeloma, of which 10-15% of smoldering multiple myeloma patients progress to active multiple myeloma every year.