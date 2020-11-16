 

Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable Smoldering Multiple Myeloma Patients and Patients That Progressed to Active Multiple Myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 17:13  |  71   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce the positive results of its smoldering multiple myeloma proof of concept study, recently published within the proceedings of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting 2020.

In this published study, TeloView’s quantitative and spatial analysis of 6 key parameters of telomeres was conducted on a total of 26 patients that were diagnosed with smoldering multiple myeloma. The cohort included 21 stable patients who remained at the smoldering stage for over 5 years and 5 high-risk patients that progressed to the active multiple myeloma stage within 2 years from point of diagnosis. A high level of statistical significance was observed across all of the 6 parameters measured by TeloView, and the analysis distinguished between the group of patients that remained stable with smoldering multiple myeloma from the group that progressed to active multiple myeloma in 26 out of the 26 patients-cohort.

The study was conducted blindly on the diagnostic specimens suggesting the capability of TeloView analysis to stratify smoldering multiple myeloma patients at the point of diagnosis. These results have the potential to guide evidence-based decisions to treat smoldering multiple myeloma patients with a high risk of progression, addressing a critical unmet clinical need in the management of multiple myeloma.

Telo Genomics is conducting further studies on expanded cohorts of patients to further validate the results obtained from this proof of concept study, and to confirm the utility of its TeloView technology to predict the progression of smoldering multiple myeloma in patients.

The full text of the abstract is available at the November 2020 supplemental issue of the scientific journal “Blood” –

https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/136/Supplement%201/19/473649 ...

Multiple myeloma is a highly challenging and deadly blood cancer that forms in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include bone pain, frequent infections, fatigue, and weight loss. Smoldering multiple myeloma is an asymptomatic precursor to active multiple myeloma. There is an increasing industry trend towards identifying high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma patients to initiate early treatment and achieve better clinical outcomes (Boutros M. et al 2020). The annual incidence of multiple myeloma is approximately 32,000 newly diagnosed cases in the USA per year, with approximately 250,000 cases of smoldering multiple myeloma, of which 10-15% of smoldering multiple myeloma patients progress to active multiple myeloma every year.

Seite 1 von 3
Telo Genomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable Smoldering Multiple Myeloma Patients and Patients That Progressed to Active Multiple Myeloma TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce the positive results of its smoldering multiple myeloma proof of concept study, recently published within the proceedings …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Telo Genomics Announces the Final Assignment of Patents on Hematological Cancers, Liquid Biopsy and Alzheimer’s Disease
21.10.20
Telo Genomics Announces Warrant Exercise Agreement