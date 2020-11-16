 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2020 / 17:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dippold

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.2112 EUR 112392.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.2112 EUR 112392.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63589  16.11.2020 

Diskussion: SGL Carbon : Der" Die Zeichen erkennen....Thread"
Wertpapier


