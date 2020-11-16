GrowLife, Inc. Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced financial results for the period ending September 30, 2020 and provided further insight into the company’s positioning as a leader in propagation and genetics for the burgeoning cannabis and hemp industries.

The Company shipped $1.4M in revenue and ended with an additional $1.9M backlog of sales for the period ending September 30, 2020. Further, as a result of the cost reduction measures implemented in 2019, the company reported increased gross margins of 38.1% for the nine months September 30, 2020, up from 32.5% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a gross profit of $0.5M for the third quarter 2020. Finally, GrowLife reduced its operating expenses by $2.8M during the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 and reduced cashed used in operations by $0.5M, from $2.0M to $1.5M.

“While 2020 has not been without its challenges, I am proud to report that GrowLife continues to generate new sales, especially in our EZ-CLONE business, and further position ourselves to capitalize on the expanding opportunities in legalized hemp as well as the impending legalization of cannabis,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “We recognize that shipping the $1.9M backlog of sales yet unshipped products could have brought us extremely close to profitability. Therefore, we are seeking to scale up production to meet demand by the majority owned EZ CLONE subsidiary. I believe we are taking all the necessary steps to realize this potential for our shareholders as soon as possible.”

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands of more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@growlifeinc.com

206-483-0059

