- The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market was valued at US$ 458.3 mn in 2017 and is extrapolated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,807 mn by 2026

- The extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) market is projected to record massive growth due to the plethora of benefits the advanced microchip offers to its ubiquitous range of end-users

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The extreme ultraviolet lithography market may gain tremendous growth across the assessment period of 2018-2026 on the back of the growing adoption of miniaturization and sophistication of electronic circuit devices. The extreme ultraviolet lithography system helps the customers to develop smaller and more powerful chips, thus raising the demand for extreme ultraviolet lithography.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography is an advanced microchip manufacturing technology that makes use of a single mask instead of multiple masks. It uses an extremely short wavelength light source of around 13.5 nm. A EUV light source uses a high power laser to create plasma.

The researchers, after a thorough and scrutinized study on all the factors, predict the global EUVL market to expand at a CAGR of 28.6 percent during the assessment period of 2018-2026. The global EUVL market was valued at US$ 458.3 mn in 2017 and is anticipated to capture a staggering valuation of US$ 3,807 mn by 2026.

With the help of extreme ultraviolet lithography technology, compact chips with minimal power requirements can be developed. This aspect may bring immense growth prospects for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market during the tenure of 2018-2026. The growing influence of consumer applications among a considerable chunk of the populace across the globe and the utilization of extreme ultraviolet lithography in these appliances may invite exponential growth prospects for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Key Revelations

In regards to the light source, the laser-produced plasma holds a massive share of the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market and expects to maintain its influence across the assessment period

The laser-produced plasma segment expects to expand at a CAGR of 27.4 percent across the forecast period of 2018-2026

Among the end-uses, the memory segment acquired a prominent share of 46.9 percent in 2017

Asia Pacific held a major share in terms of regional analysis in 2017

held a major share in terms of regional analysis in 2017 Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.6 percent during the forecast period of 2018-2026

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.6 percent during the forecast period of 2018-2026 South Korea holds a vital share of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in Asia Pacific

holds a vital share of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in In terms of revenue, the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in Japan is expected to expand at a rapid pace across the forecast period

