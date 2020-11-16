 

Vishay Intertechnology’s New Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Deliver High Resolution Up to 20 µm for Force Sensing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 17:41  |  34   |   |   

Offered in Low Profile SMD Packages, Devices Prevent False Triggers in Automotive, Consumer, and Industrial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new fully integrated Automotive Grade proximity sensors with high resolution up to 20 µm for force sensing applications. They each combine a photodiode, amplifier, and ADC circuitry in a 4 mm by 2.36 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.75 mm profile. The VCNL3030X01 features an onboard infrared emitter (IRED) while the VCNL3036X01 is designed to be used with up to three external IREDs, for which an onboard driver with internal logic is provided.

Ideally suited for use in automotive, consumer, smart home, industrial, office, and toy products, the AEC-Q101 qualified devices released today provide higher resolution compared to previous-generation sensors at a lower cost. When used for force sensing applications in steering wheel controls, laptop smart power buttons and multi-force trackpads, and touchpads for IoT devices and kitchen appliances, the VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 prevent false triggers and even allow users to wear gloves. Designed to work with external IREDs, the VCNL3036X01 provides increased flexibility for product design.

The devices support the I²C bus communication interface, while their programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds, which reduces the continuous communication with the microcontroller. Featuring selectable 12-bit and 16-bit outputs, the proximity sensors use intelligent cancellation to eliminate cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time. The VCNL3030X01’s emitter wavelength peaks at 940 nm and has no visible “red-tail.”

The VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 feature IRED / LED pulse current of 200 mA, a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V, and an I²C bus voltage range from 1.8 V to 5.5 V. For force sensing applications, the sensors offer the flexibility to fine-tune the current for short displacements. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new proximity sensors are available now, with lead times of six to 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech. is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduced two new Automotive Grade proximity sensors with high resolution up to 20 µm for force sensing applications. Offered in low profile SMD packages, devices prevent false triggers in automotive, consumer, and industrial apps - https://bit.ly/2Uk815C

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?84960 (VCNL3030X01)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?84937 (VCNL3036X01)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157716847343562


Vishay Intertechnology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology’s New Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Deliver High Resolution Up to 20 µm for Force Sensing Offered in Low Profile SMD Packages, Devices Prevent False Triggers in Automotive, Consumer, and Industrial ApplicationsMALVERN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual Asymmetric Package
03.11.20
Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020
28.10.20
Vishay Intertechnology at virtual electronica 2020
28.10.20
Vishay Intertechnology Miniature Aluminum Capacitors Provide Increased Design Flexibility and Save Board Space
26.10.20
Vishay Intertechnology High Current Inductor Delivers Improved Saturation and Temperature Stability