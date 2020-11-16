Vishay Intertechnology’s New Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Deliver High Resolution Up to 20 µm for Force Sensing

Ideally suited for use in automotive, consumer, smart home, industrial, office, and toy products, the AEC-Q101 qualified devices released today provide higher resolution compared to previous-generation sensors at a lower cost. When used for force sensing applications in steering wheel controls, laptop smart power buttons and multi-force trackpads, and touchpads for IoT devices and kitchen appliances, the VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 prevent false triggers and even allow users to wear gloves. Designed to work with external IREDs, the VCNL3036X01 provides increased flexibility for product design.

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new fully integrated Automotive Grade proximity sensors with high resolution up to 20 µm for force sensing applications. They each combine a photodiode, amplifier, and ADC circuitry in a 4 mm by 2.36 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.75 mm profile. The VCNL3030X01 features an onboard infrared emitter (IRED) while the VCNL3036X0 1 is designed to be used with up to three external IREDs, for which an onboard driver with internal logic is provided.

The devices support the I²C bus communication interface, while their programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds, which reduces the continuous communication with the microcontroller. Featuring selectable 12-bit and 16-bit outputs, the proximity sensors use intelligent cancellation to eliminate cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time. The VCNL3030X01’s emitter wavelength peaks at 940 nm and has no visible “red-tail.”

The VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 feature IRED / LED pulse current of 200 mA, a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V, and an I²C bus voltage range from 1.8 V to 5.5 V. For force sensing applications, the sensors offer the flexibility to fine-tune the current for short displacements. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new proximity sensors are available now, with lead times of six to 12 weeks for large orders.

