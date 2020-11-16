 

Press news Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Announces Ten Idylla Studies to be Published at Virtual AMP (US) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 17:40  |  96   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE: 16 November 2020, 17:40 CET

Biocartis Announces Ten Idylla Studies to be Published at Virtual AMP (US) Annual Meeting

Mechelen, Belgium, 16 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the publication of ten performance studies of its fully-automated molecular diagnostics  Idylla platform at the annual meeting of the ‘Association for Molecular Pathology’ (AMP), a leading molecular diagnostics conference taking place virtually this year between 16-20 November 2020. The respective Idylla studies once again highlight the strengths of the Idylla platform and assays1 in terms of performance, ease of use and turnaround time, as well as Idylla’s capacity to overcome the obstacles of working with small amounts of sample, which represents a major challenge for many current molecular testing methods in a variety of different cancer types. Furthermore, three studies discuss new Biocartis assays in the area of infectious disease: the Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Assay and the SeptiCyte RAPID on Idylla.

The published oncology studies include the Idylla MSI, EGFR, ctEGFR, KRAS and ctKRAS Mutation Assays:

  • The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, US) study2 evaluated the performance of the Idylla MSI Assay across different tumor types (pan-cancer) including endometrial, colorectal, prostate, small bowel and breast cancer. Data presented showed equivalency to Immunohistochemistry (IHC)3 and a greater sensitivity compared to MSK-IMPACT, a Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) test, where the Idylla MSI Assay provided definitive results for numerous indeterminate cases.
  • The University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, Alabama, US) study4 showed 100% agreement between the Idylla MSI Assay and IHC using prostatectomy specimens and describes the Idylla MSI Assay as a reliable option for MSI testing in high-grade prostate cancer.
  • The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (New Hampshire, US) study5 showed the feasibility of the Idylla MSI Assay to identify Lynch Syndrome6 using colorectal adenomas.
  • Two Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, Massachusetts, US) studies showed how rapid testing with Idylla can complement comprehensive PCR/NGS7 workflows, based on testing with the Idylla EGFR Mutation Assay and the Idylla ctKRAS Mutation Assay. Both studies show a reduction of the turnaround time with Idylla testing by approximately 50% or more, next to its ease of use and usefulness to provide for results when NGS fails8.
  • Another University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, Alabama, US) study9 evaluated the performance of the Idylla KRAS Mutation Assay using de-stained cytology smears of lung non-small cell carcinoma (NSCLC) cases as an alternative source to rescue limited quantity samples. Comparison with previous NGS results showed 100% concordance. 
  • The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (New Hampshire, US) study10 evaluated the Idylla ctEGFR Mutation Assay on samples with DNA concentrations insufficient for NGS. Results showed a majority of samples successfully tested at a concentration of less than 40 ng DNA.

In addition, three studies discuss new Biocartis products in the area of infectious disease:

Seite 1 von 5
BIOCARTIS GROUP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press news Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Announces Ten Idylla Studies to be Published at Virtual AMP (US) Annual Meeting PRESS RELEASE: 16 November 2020, 17:40 CET Biocartis Announces Ten Idylla Studies to be Published at Virtual AMP (US) Annual Meeting Mechelen, Belgium, 16 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS Q3 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE
10.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces CE-marking of its Fully Automated Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Test
03.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in Critical Illness
03.11.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and GeneproDx To Collaborate on Fully Automated ThyroidPrint test on Idylla
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on the partnership with Exact Sciences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
9
Biocartis, eine vielversprechende Aktie?!