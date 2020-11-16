PRESS RELEASE: 16 November 2020, 17:40 CET

Biocartis Announces Ten Idylla Studies to be Published at Virtual AMP (US) Annual Meeting

Mechelen, Belgium, 16 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the publication of ten performance studies of its fully-automated molecular diagnostics Idylla platform at the annual meeting of the ‘Association for Molecular Pathology’ (AMP), a leading molecular diagnostics conference taking place virtually this year between 16-20 November 2020. The respective Idylla studies once again highlight the strengths of the Idylla platform and assays1 in terms of performance, ease of use and turnaround time, as well as Idylla’s capacity to overcome the obstacles of working with small amounts of sample, which represents a major challenge for many current molecular testing methods in a variety of different cancer types. Furthermore, three studies discuss new Biocartis assays in the area of infectious disease: the Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Assay and the SeptiCyte RAPID on Idylla.