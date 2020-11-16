 

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. (HPQ)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 18:00  |  20   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 4, 2021, deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased HP Inc. (“HP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) common stock between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their HP investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 21, 2016, after the market closed, HP revealed that it would reduce its Supplies channel inventory by $450 million, resulting in a corresponding reduction of $450 million in Supplies revenue over the remainder of 2016.

On this news, HP’s stock price fell $0.72, or 5.4%, to close at $12.61 per share on June 22, 2016.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that HP’s channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies to customers that did not need or want the product in order to artificially increase revenues and profits; (2) that HP’s channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies to customers outside of designated regions at unsustainable discounts in order to artificially increase revenues and profits; (3) that HP’s channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies at steep discounts to customers to encourage those customers to sell the supplies further down the supply channel, out of HP’s inventory management metrics; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HP common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 4, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

HP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. (HPQ) Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 4, 2021, deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased HP Inc. (“HP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) common stock between …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. (HPQ)
12.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
12.11.20
HP and Shutterfly Announce Record HP Indigo Digital Press Rollout to Accelerate Personalized Gift and Photo Printing Markets
11.11.20
HP Enhances Retail Experiences with Most Powerful All-in-One Solution
10.11.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. – HPQ
10.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of HP Inc. (HPQ) Investors
10.11.20
HP Disrupts Print Industry with HP+, the Most Modern and Simple Printing Solution on the Market
09.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of HP Inc. (HPQ) Investors
06.11.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc.
04.11.20
HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on November 24, 2020