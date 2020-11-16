 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 9 November 2020 and 13 November 2020

Paris, 16th November 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 9 November 2020 and 13 November 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
Total 09/11/2020 25,000 7.8850 € 197,124 XPAR Cancellation  
25,000 7.8850 € 197,124 €    
Total 10/11/2020 25,000 8.4311 € 210,778 XPAR Cancellation  
25,000 8.4311 € 210,778 €    
Total 11/11/20 20,000 8.5667 € 171,334 XPAR Cancellation  
20,000 8.5667 € 171,334 €    
Total 12/11/20 25,000 8.3648 € 209,121 XPAR Cancellation  
25,000 8.3648 € 209,121 €    
Total 13/11/2020 18,370 8.4247 € 154,761 XPAR Cancellation  
18,370 8.4247 € 154,761 €    
Total 09/11/2020 - 13/11/2020 113,370 8.3189 € 943,118 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
09/11/2020 Purchase 540 7.6700 € 4,141.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 17 7.6700 € 130.39 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 932 7.6200 € 7,101.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 20 7.6900 € 153.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 951 7.6800 € 7,303.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 150 7.6900 € 1,153.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 1,492 7.6900 € 11,473.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 217 7.6600 € 1,662.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 392 7.6600 € 3,002.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 773 7.6700 € 5,928.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 693 7.6700 € 5,315.31 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 401 7.6500 € 3,067.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 1,810 7.6800 € 13,900.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 201 7.6700 € 1,541.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 217 7.6700 € 1,664.39 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 390 7.6600 € 2,987.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 277 7.6800 € 2,127.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 102 7.6800 € 783.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 563 7.6800 € 4,323.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 398 7.6600 € 3,048.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 689 7.6600 € 5,277.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 141 7.6600 € 1,080.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 100 7.6600 € 766.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 64 7.6600 € 490.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 103 7.6600 € 788.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 614 7.6800 € 4,715.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 513 7.7000 € 3,950.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 503 7.7000 € 3,873.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 517 7.6800 € 3,970.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 489 8.0600 € 3,941.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 418 8.0900 € 3,381.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 117 8.1200 € 950.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 275 8.1200 € 2,233.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 394 8.1700 € 3,218.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 241 8.1700 € 1,968.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 452 8.1700 € 3,692.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 152 8.2100 € 1,247.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 315 8.2100 € 2,586.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 16 8.2100 € 131.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 381 8.2100 € 3,128.01 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 10 8.1800 € 81.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 387 8.1800 € 3,165.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 290 8.1200 € 2,354.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 283 8.1500 € 2,306.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 9 8.1500 € 73.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 991 8.1500 € 8,076.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.1500 € 8,150.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.1300 € 16,260.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 10 8.1500 € 81.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 10 8.1500 € 81.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 60 8.1500 € 489.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/11/2020 Purchase 2,920 8.1500 € 23,798.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 1,331 8.1800 € 10,887.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 405 8.1000 € 3,280.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 400 8.0900 € 3,236.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 391 8.0300 € 3,139.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 5 8.0900 € 40.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 569 8.0900 € 4,603.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 265 8.1100 € 2,149.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 146 8.1100 € 1,184.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 406 8.1000 € 3,288.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 629 8.1400 € 5,120.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 383 8.1500 € 3,121.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 527 8.0800 € 4,258.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 656 8.2100 € 5,385.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 286 8.2000 € 2,345.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 255 8.2000 € 2,091.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 66 8.2800 € 546.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 635 8.2800 € 5,257.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 454 8.2800 € 3,759.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 93 8.2700 € 769.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 1,014 8.3800 € 8,497.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.3200 € 2,496.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 268 8.3200 € 2,229.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 537 8.3300 € 4,473.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 9 8.3900 € 75.51 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 487 8.3900 € 4,085.93 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 544 8.4000 € 4,569.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 386 8.3600 € 3,226.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 462 8.3400 € 3,853.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 427 8.3300 € 3,556.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 371 8.3200 € 3,086.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 25 8.3600 € 209.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 434 8.3600 € 3,628.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 11 8.3500 € 91.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 365 8.3500 € 3,047.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.3500 € 2,505.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 82 8.3500 € 684.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 787 8.4700 € 6,665.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 422 8.5500 € 3,608.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 24 8.5500 € 205.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 382 8.5800 € 3,277.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 387 8.6100 € 3,332.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 194 8.6400 € 1,676.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 30 8.6400 € 259.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 445 8.6400 € 3,844.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 422 8.6200 € 3,637.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 127 8.6500 € 1,098.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 887 8.6500 € 7,672.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 583 8.7400 € 5,095.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 560 8.7500 € 4,900.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 539 8.8000 € 4,743.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 390 8.7600 € 3,416.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 584 8.7200 € 5,092.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 471 8.7100 € 4,102.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 405 8.7100 € 3,527.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 398 8.6300 € 3,434.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 644 8.5800 € 5,525.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 1,046 8.7100 € 9,110.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 55 8.7000 € 478.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 294 8.7200 € 2,563.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 106 8.7200 € 924.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 30 8.7300 € 261.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 236 8.7300 € 2,060.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/11/2020 Purchase 628 8.7300 € 5,482.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 1,050 8.7400 € 9,177.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 67 8.7400 € 585.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 456 8.7100 € 3,971.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 409 8.6500 € 3,537.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 363 8.5800 € 3,114.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 378 8.5400 € 3,228.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 24 8.5300 € 204.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 356 8.5300 € 3,036.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 67 8.4900 € 568.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.4900 € 2,547.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 361 8.4700 € 3,057.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 379 8.5100 € 3,225.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 369 8.5000 € 3,136.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 372 8.4800 € 3,154.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 344 8.4200 € 2,896.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 106 8.4200 € 892.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 304 8.5000 € 2,584.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 184 8.5000 € 1,564.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 397 8.5000 € 3,374.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 403 8.5200 € 3,433.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 17 8.4800 € 144.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 569 8.4800 € 4,825.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 81 8.4800 € 686.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.4700 € 2,117.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 104 8.4700 € 880.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 519 8.5200 € 4,421.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 540 8.5200 € 4,600.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 2 8.5300 € 17.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 1,857 8.5300 € 15,840.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 593 8.5500 € 5,070.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 399 8.5500 € 3,411.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.5500 € 1,710.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.5700 € 2,571.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 60 8.5900 € 515.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 633 8.5900 € 5,437.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.5700 € 2,142.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 284 8.5700 € 2,433.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 359 8.6100 € 3,090.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 339 8.5800 € 2,908.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 240 8.5800 € 2,059.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 422 8.6200 € 3,637.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 353 8.6200 € 3,042.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 350 8.6200 € 3,017.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 760 8.6100 € 6,543.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 116 8.6100 € 998.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 242 8.6100 € 2,083.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 601 8.6000 € 5,168.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 366 8.6000 € 3,147.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 608 8.6100 € 5,234.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 644 8.5700 € 5,519.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 661 8.5900 € 5,677.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 533 8.5900 € 4,578.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/11/2020 Purchase 59 8.6100 € 507.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 969 8.3200 € 8,062.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 499 8.3400 € 4,161.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 363 8.3700 € 3,038.31 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 384 8.3900 € 3,221.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 6 8.3900 € 50.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 618 8.3900 € 5,185.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 858 8.4400 € 7,241.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 407 8.4400 € 3,435.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 539 8.4500 € 4,554.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 778 8.4700 € 6,589.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 362 8.4000 € 3,040.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 454 8.3600 € 3,795.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 435 8.3800 € 3,645.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 50 8.3600 € 418.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 100 8.3600 € 836.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 704 8.3600 € 5,885.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 100 8.3600 € 836.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 469 8.3800 € 3,930.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 100 8.4000 € 840.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 565 8.4100 € 4,751.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 154 8.4100 € 1,295.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.4000 € 2,520.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 31 8.4000 € 260.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 251 8.4000 € 2,108.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 20 8.4100 € 168.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 652 8.4100 € 5,483.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 53 8.4100 € 445.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 365 8.4300 € 3,076.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 567 8.4300 € 4,779.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 130 8.3900 € 1,090.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.4600 € 5,922.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 207 8.4600 € 1,751.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 436 8.4500 € 3,684.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 114 8.4400 € 962.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 337 8.4400 € 2,844.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 370 8.3400 € 3,085.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 373 8.2800 € 3,088.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 307 8.2700 € 2,538.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 193 8.2700 € 1,596.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 430 8.2700 € 3,556.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 272 8.2700 € 2,249.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 228 8.2700 € 1,885.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 228 8.2700 € 1,885.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 272 8.2700 € 2,249.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 70 8.2700 € 578.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 446 8.2600 € 3,683.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 648 8.3200 € 5,391.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 440 8.3000 € 3,652.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 705 8.3500 € 5,886.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 312 8.3100 € 2,592.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 79 8.3100 € 656.49 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.3100 € 1,662.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.3100 € 5,817.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 600 8.3100 € 4,986.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 382 8.3100 € 3,174.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 422 8.3500 € 3,523.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 384 8.3300 € 3,198.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 517 8.3200 € 4,301.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 534 8.3400 € 4,453.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 536 8.3300 € 4,464.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 184 8.3900 € 1,543.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 591 8.3900 € 4,958.49 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.3900 € 5,873.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 86 8.4000 € 722.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 53 8.4000 € 445.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
12/11/2020 Purchase 161 8.4000 € 1,352.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 935 8.3300 € 7,788.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 67 8.3400 € 558.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 814 8.3400 € 6,788.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 1,152 8.3600 € 9,630.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 660 8.4000 € 5,544.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 1,019 8.4000 € 8,559.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 656 8.3900 € 5,503.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 684 8.4300 € 5,766.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 310 8.4300 € 2,613.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 657 8.4100 € 5,525.37 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 932 8.3900 € 7,819.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 532 8.4700 € 4,506.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 592 8.4700 € 5,014.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 251 8.4700 € 2,125.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 400 8.5000 € 3,400.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 792 8.5000 € 6,732.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 55 8.5000 € 467.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 775 8.4900 € 6,579.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 1,013 8.4900 € 8,600.37 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 698 8.3900 € 5,856.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 712 8.3700 € 5,959.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 369 8.3800 € 3,092.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 380 8.3800 € 3,184.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 542 8.3600 € 4,531.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 199 8.3600 € 1,663.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 695 8.4500 € 5,872.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 193 8.4500 € 1,630.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 207 8.5400 € 1,767.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 483 8.5400 € 4,124.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 350 8.5200 € 2,982.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 376 8.5200 € 3,203.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.4900 € 4,245.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
13/11/2020 Purchase 370 8.4400 € 3,122.80 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 27 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



