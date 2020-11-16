 

Verizon Business to Host First-Ever Joint Virtual Event with Apple for Enterprise Customers

Companies will unveil a special offer on the iPhone 12 lineup with new options for Verizon 5G for enterprise customers

Augmented reality and machine learning innovations highlighted in industries as diverse as healthcare and manufacturing

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT). Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, will be joined by Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services. The companies will unveil a special offer for enterprises on the iPhone 12 lineup and introduce new options for enterprise 5G with Verizon.

Additionally, the event will showcase how business customers can use the new iPhone 12 lineup and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband to power innovative solutions for industries like manufacturing, field service and healthcare. Business customers using new iPhone 12 models on Verizon’s 5G network have the potential to unlock new experiences with apps that will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and ultra low lag time Verizon 5G can offer.

Registration is required so sign-up today to ensure you are able to participate in this first-of-its-kind event: https://info.verizonenterprise.com/USVBG2020-11WBN4431WLS-ENT-Keynote_ ....

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Lauren Schulz
lauren.schulz@verizon.com

Kevin King
kevin.king@verizon.com


