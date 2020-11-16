Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – November 16, 2020

2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) industry leaders: Bureau Veritas ranks #1 in Professional Services industry

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, has been named the most responsible company in the Professional Services industry category of the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment rankings.

On November 13, 2020, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced their annual DJSI results. Bureau Veritas has been named the top DJSI industry leader within the Professional Services industry category, among 33 other companies.

DJSI industry leaders are the top performing companies in each of the 61 industries represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Bureau Veritas achieved a score of 84/100 compared to an industry average of 35/100. The Group’s assessment results range from 82 to 86 in all three criteria: Governance & Economic, Environmental and Social.

“We are extremely proud to have reached the #1 position in the annual DJSI assessment. As a Business to Business to Society company, we want to be a role model for the industry in terms of positive impact on people and the planet. This recognition speaks to the deeply held commitment to corporate social and environmental responsibility at the heart of the Group’s mission and values. It echoes the BV Green Line of services and solutions to support our clients in their efforts to improve their own sustainability performance and demonstrate the trustworthiness of their actions” commented Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas.

The award demonstrates and recognizes the Group’s commitment to becoming a sustainable company and supporting society’s responsible progress.

Through its Green Line, Bureau Veritas provides all business sectors with a wide range of sustainability services and solutions, enabling clients to address growing challenges in this field.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

