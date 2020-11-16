 Sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights by Bouygues

Bouygues S.A. (“Bouygues”), whose stake in Alstom S.A. (“Alstom”) prior to the capital increase with preferential subscription rights announced by Alstom on 16 November 2020 (the “Rights Issue”) amounts to approximately 21.9 million shares (representing approximately 9.7% of Alstom share capital), announces that it intends to sell a minimum of 16.2 million of Alstom preferential subscription rights (the “Rights”) in an accelerated bookbuilt offering to qualified investors (the “Offering”).

The Rights sold provide the right to subscribe for a minimum of 4.9 million of new Alstom shares that will be issued in the Rights Issue. Bouygues has undertaken to Alstom to participate in the Rights Issue by way of a cash-neutral transaction by selling the Rights in a proportion allowing to finance the exercise of its remaining Alstom preferential subscription rights.

This transaction confirms Bouygues’ support to Alstom strategy and to the contemplated acquisition of Bombardier Transportation without committing additional capital.

The Offering will commence with immediate effect following this announcement. Bouygues will announce the results of the Offering at the end of the bookbuilding process, including the final number of Rights sold in the Offering.

Alstom shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0010220475). Alstom preferential subscription rights will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014000IN0).

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities and does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France.

The sale of the Rights does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors only, including in France.

No communication and no information in respect of the sale by Bouygues of Alstom preferential subscription rights may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offer or sale of the Alstom preferential subscription rights on behalf of Bouygues may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Bouygues, its shareholders and its affiliates take no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.