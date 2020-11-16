 

DGAP-Adhoc Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million

Hamburg, 16 November 2020

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has just decided to early partially redeem EUR 150 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.125 % senior notes due 2024 (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) on 30 November 2020 at the fixed redemption price of 102.563 %.




Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

