DGAP-Adhoc Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond
Hamburg, 16 November 2020
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has just decided to early partially redeem EUR 150 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.125 % senior notes due 2024 (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) on 30 November 2020 at the fixed redemption price of 102.563 %.
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1148508
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1148508 16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
