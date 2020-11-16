DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million 16-Nov-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has just decided to early partially redeem EUR 150 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.125 % senior notes due 2024 (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) on 30 November 2020 at the fixed redemption price of 102.563 %.

Contact:Heiko HoffmannSenior Director Investor RelationsHapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-2896Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 172 875-2126

