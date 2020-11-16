 

SII Revenue for the first half of 2020/2021

Paris, November 12, 2020 – 6 p.m.

Revenue for the first half of 2020/2021: 301,2 M€,
down 7.6% (-5.9% of which at constant rates)

Gradual improvement of the situation in the second quarter
in the context of the health and economic crisis

Reduction of activity in France: -17.1%
Growth in international activity: +2.7% (+6.2% of which at constant rates)

The SII engineering group has released its first-half revenue data for fiscal 2020-2021.

Management Board chairman Eric MATTEUCCI commented that: “The first half of the 2020-2021 financial year experienced a low point in activity in April and May and has shown a slow and continuous recovery in activity since June 2020. The second quarter of the financial year shows encouraging signs for the rest of the year, although caution is still necessary in view of the latest measures taken by governments to tackle the health crisis. All our teams remain mobilized to ensure that we are able to continue our activities and win new markets. All the energy deployed allows us to be confident about our ability to return to growth.”

In M€
1er half (to September 30) 		2019-2020 2020-2021 Change Change
at constant
rates*
First quarter revenue 162.57 147.43 -9.3% -7.3%
Second quarter revenue 163.34 153.78 -6.2% -4.5%
Six month revenue 325.91 301.21 -7.6% -5.9%
of which: France 169.20 140.20 -17.1% -17.1%
of which: international 156.71 161.01 +2.7% +6.2%

* excluding the effect of exchange rates (2019-2020 exchange rates applied to 2020-2021 revenue)

SII Group, a specialist in engineering businesses, registered revenues of €301.12 million during the first half of the 2020/2021 financial year. After a first quarter down by 7.3% at constant rates (-9.3% at current rates) penalized by the strict lockdowns, the second quarter showed a gradual recovery of the activity illustrated by a more limited decline of 4.5% at constant rates (-6.2% at current rates). In the semester, the SII group benefited from its sectoral and geographic diversification, which has helped the activity to resist in this adverse climate. Activity shows slight growth overseas: +6.2% at constant rates (+2.7% at current rates).

