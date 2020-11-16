Meridian Bioscience to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) announced today that Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Baldasare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live stream fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:30pm ET.

To access the live stream, go to the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/. Participants should register several minutes in advance of the event’s start time by following the link provided for the event. A webcast recording will be available for a year following the conclusion of the live event.