Global Boatwork Holdings, Inc. Announces Addition to Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, MD, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc.(OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") today announcedthat it has appointed Dorcas R. Gilmore to its board of directors in the office of Secretary effective immediately. She joins the board as an independent director and becomes one of a series of board members that will be installed over the next couple of months. Gilmore is a recognized lawyer, business and civic leader, and will bring important perspective and experience to the company’s board. She has represented businesses, community organizations, social ventures, and coalitions seeking to promote racial and economic equity in their communities.

“Dorcas is an outstanding addition to our board.. She has been advising the company since its inception and has been generous in making key introductions as the company needed subject matter experts. She is a deeply influential and highly admired leader with expertise on critical issues related to underserved communities. Her diverse experience will no doubt benefit the Company and all of our shareholders” said Laurin Leonard, R3 Holdings, Inc., CEO and Co-Founder.

Dorcas R. Gilmore is a racial and economic justice advocate with over twenty years of experience working with national, regional, and local organizations across the U.S. She is a principal of Gilmore Khandhar, LLC, a solidarity economies law firm representing social ventures, investors, and community enterprises creating a more just and equitable economy. Gilmore was an Assistant General Counsel for the NAACP serving as corporate counsel and economic, environmental and climate justice advocacy counsel for the national office and its over 1,000 state and local affiliates across the world. She received the 2012 NAACP Staff Attorney of the Year Award for her work. Gilmore advises national and local organizations on building organizations that directly address structural racism. She began her legal career as a Skadden Fellow and Staff Attorney at the Community Law Center creating a youth business legal services program and representing communities fighting anti-gentrification efforts through negotiating community benefits agreements. Gilmore is a practitioner and scholar who has directed community equity development law clinics and trained law students at three universities as a Practitioner in Residence and Visiting Associate Professor at American University Washington College of Law, George Washington University Law School, and University of Maryland Carey School of Law.