 

General Finance Corporation Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Overallotment Option of Public Offering of 7.875% Senior Notes Due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 18:09  |  51   |   |   

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the “Company”), announced that the underwriters of its recent public offering of 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) have fully exercised their overallotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional $9.0 million in principal amount of the Notes. The option was granted in connection with the public offering of $60.0 million in principal amount of the Notes, which closed on October 27, 2020. The Notes trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “GFNSZ”.

The exercise of the overallotment option brings the expected total net proceeds of the public offering to $65.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering fees and expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to redeem a portion of the $77.4 million principal amount of its 8.125% Senior Notes due July 2021.

D.A. Davidson & Co., B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering. William Blair & Company, National Securities Corporation and Wedbush Securities, Inc. served as co-lead managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement relating to these securities that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made by means of a prospectus supplement and a related prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting:  

D.A. Davidson & Co.
611 Anton Blvd.
Suite 600
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(800) 332-5915
Email: prospectusrequest@dadco.com

B. Riley Securities, Inc.
1300 17th Street North
Suite 1400
Arlington, VA 22209
(703) 312-9580 (collect)
Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Attention: Syndicate Department
1717 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 665-4450 (collect)
Email: prospectus@janney.com

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. The Notes may not be sold in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About General Finance Corporation

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN, www.generalfinance.com) is a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions.  Management’s expertise in these sectors drives disciplined growth strategies, operational guidance, effective capital allocation and capital markets support for the Company’s subsidiaries.  The Company’s Asia-Pacific leasing operations in Australia and New Zealand consist of wholly-owned Royal Wolf (www.royalwolf.com.au), the leading provider of portable storage solutions in those regions. The Company’s North America leasing operations consist of wholly-owned subsidiaries Pac-Van, Inc.(www.pacvan.com) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (www.lonestartank.com), providers of portable storage, office and liquid storage tank containers, mobile offices and modular buildings.  The Company also owns Southern Frac, LLC (www.southernfrac.com), a manufacturer of portable liquid storage tank containers and, under the trade name Southern Fabrication Specialties (www.southernfabricationspecialties.com), other steel-related products in North America.

Investor Contact

Larry Clark
Financial Profiles, Inc.
lclark@finprofiles.com
310-622-8223


General Finance Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Finance Corporation Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Overallotment Option of Public Offering of 7.875% Senior Notes Due 2025 PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the “Company”), announced that the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
General Finance Corporation Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021
29.10.20
General Finance Corporation Announces Partial Redemption of 8.125% Senior Notes Due 2021
27.10.20
General Finance Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offering of 7.875% Senior Notes Due 2025
21.10.20
General Finance Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7.875% Senior Notes Due 2025
20.10.20
General Finance Corporation Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes